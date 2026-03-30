ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh Starrer Beats First Film, Enters Top 4 All-Time With Rs 1365 Cr Worldwide

On its 9th day, second Friday, the film made Rs 41.75 crore, and on the 10th day, that is, second Saturday, it grossed Rs 62.85 crore. The film witnessed an uptick on its second Sunday minting Rs 68.10 crore. This took the second weekend total to Rs 168.72 crore. The film's India net collection now stands at Rs 846.87 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 1,011.95 crore in just 11 days.

The movie was screened across 19,270 shows on day 11, indicating strong demand and packed theatres. Positive word of mouth and repeat audience footfall have played a major role in sustaining the film's momentum. After a record-breaking start, Dhurandhar 2 had already crossed Rs 674 crore net in India by the end of its first week. Despite a slight weekday dip, the film bounced back strongly in the second weekend.

Hyderabad: The box office dream run of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge shows no signs of slowing down. The Ranveer Singh-led spy action thriller has delivered another massive day at the ticket window. On day 11, the film collected Rs 68.10 crore net in India, registering an impressive 8.4 percent growth compared to the previous day's Rs 62.85 crore. With this, the film has continued its remarkable second weekend surge and strengthened its hold across markets.

The film has performed equally well in overseas markets. On day 11, it earned Rs 25 crore overseas, pushing its international total to Rs 350 crore. With strong collections both domestically and internationally, the worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 1,365 crore. This remarkable performance means the film crossed the lifetime worldwide total of the first Dhurandhar, which had finished its run at Rs 1307 crore. Achieving this milestone in just 11 days highlights the sequel's extraordinary popularity.

Records Broken By Dhurandhar 2

The film has shattered multiple records during its box office run:

Overtook Dhurandhar lifetime worldwide total in 11 days

Became the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of all time

Registered the biggest second weekend for an Indian film domestically

Crossed Rs 1000 crore India gross in just 11 days

Surpassed the Hindi version lifetime collection of Pushpa 2

Beat the first Dhurandhar India net total of Rs 840 crore

Recorded the highest domestic collection for a Hindi film

Became the biggest Indian grosser in North America with over $20.80 million

With these achievements, the film now sits behind only Dangal, Baahubali 2, and Pushpa 2 in the all-time worldwide chart.

Overseas Dominance

Internationally, the film has shown exceptional strength. It opened strongly with over $7 million and continued to grow across the first weekend overseas. North America has emerged as the biggest contributor, where the film broke long-standing records. Even during weekdays, the movie maintained steady numbers before witnessing another jump in the second weekend.

More About The Film

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is a high-octane spy thriller packed with action and drama. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film features R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. Released on March 19, the film benefitted from strong pre-release buzz and a record-breaking premiere. The success of the first installment also helped build anticipation for the sequel. With no major competition at the box office and strong audience response, the film is expected to continue its dream run.

Trade analysts believe that if the current pace continues, Dhurandhar 2 could challenge even bigger milestones and potentially cross Rs 1500 crore soon. Some projections even suggest that the film may aim for the Rs 2000 crore mark if it sustains its momentum.