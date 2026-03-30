Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh Starrer Beats First Film, Enters Top 4 All-Time With Rs 1365 Cr Worldwide
Dhurandhar 2 collected over Rs 65 crore on day 11, taking worldwide earnings to Rs 1365 crore. The film became the fourth highest-grossing Indian film.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 30, 2026 at 12:18 PM IST|
Updated : March 30, 2026 at 1:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: The box office dream run of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge shows no signs of slowing down. The Ranveer Singh-led spy action thriller has delivered another massive day at the ticket window. On day 11, the film collected Rs 68.10 crore net in India, registering an impressive 8.4 percent growth compared to the previous day's Rs 62.85 crore. With this, the film has continued its remarkable second weekend surge and strengthened its hold across markets.
The movie was screened across 19,270 shows on day 11, indicating strong demand and packed theatres. Positive word of mouth and repeat audience footfall have played a major role in sustaining the film's momentum. After a record-breaking start, Dhurandhar 2 had already crossed Rs 674 crore net in India by the end of its first week. Despite a slight weekday dip, the film bounced back strongly in the second weekend.
On its 9th day, second Friday, the film made Rs 41.75 crore, and on the 10th day, that is, second Saturday, it grossed Rs 62.85 crore. The film witnessed an uptick on its second Sunday minting Rs 68.10 crore. This took the second weekend total to Rs 168.72 crore. The film's India net collection now stands at Rs 846.87 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 1,011.95 crore in just 11 days.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection So Far
|Day/Week
|Collection (India Net)
|Week 1
|Rs 674.17 Cr
|Day 9 (Friday)
|Rs 41.75 Cr
|Day 10 (Saturday)
|Rs 62.85 Cr
|Day 11 (Sunday)
|Rs 68.10 Cr
|Total
|Rs 846.87 Cr
Box Office Data: Sacnilk
Worldwide Collection
The film has performed equally well in overseas markets. On day 11, it earned Rs 25 crore overseas, pushing its international total to Rs 350 crore. With strong collections both domestically and internationally, the worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 1,365 crore. This remarkable performance means the film crossed the lifetime worldwide total of the first Dhurandhar, which had finished its run at Rs 1307 crore. Achieving this milestone in just 11 days highlights the sequel's extraordinary popularity.
Records Broken By Dhurandhar 2
The film has shattered multiple records during its box office run:
- Overtook Dhurandhar lifetime worldwide total in 11 days
- Became the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of all time
- Registered the biggest second weekend for an Indian film domestically
- Crossed Rs 1000 crore India gross in just 11 days
- Surpassed the Hindi version lifetime collection of Pushpa 2
- Beat the first Dhurandhar India net total of Rs 840 crore
- Recorded the highest domestic collection for a Hindi film
- Became the biggest Indian grosser in North America with over $20.80 million
With these achievements, the film now sits behind only Dangal, Baahubali 2, and Pushpa 2 in the all-time worldwide chart.
Overseas Dominance
Internationally, the film has shown exceptional strength. It opened strongly with over $7 million and continued to grow across the first weekend overseas. North America has emerged as the biggest contributor, where the film broke long-standing records. Even during weekdays, the movie maintained steady numbers before witnessing another jump in the second weekend.
You can’t escape it #DhurandharTheRevenge is everywhere you go!— Jio Studios (@jiostudios) March 29, 2026
🔗- https://t.co/x1p0D4IfqU
A Shashwat Sachdev Musical
Book Your Tickets Now.
🔗- https://t.co/9oK8N3aDD6#DhurandharTheRevenge is now in cinemas worldwide
Hindi | Telugu | Tamil | Kannada | Malayalam… pic.twitter.com/ys77wFIi0l
More About The Film
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is a high-octane spy thriller packed with action and drama. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film features R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. Released on March 19, the film benefitted from strong pre-release buzz and a record-breaking premiere. The success of the first installment also helped build anticipation for the sequel. With no major competition at the box office and strong audience response, the film is expected to continue its dream run.
A fiery phenomenon! 💪🔥— Jio Studios (@jiostudios) March 20, 2026
Book Your Tickets Now.
🔗- https://t.co/9oK8N3bbsE#DhurandharTheRevenge is now in cinemas worldwide.
Hindi | Telugu | Tamil | Kannada | Malayalam@RanveerOfficial @rampalarjun @duttsanjay @ActorMadhavan #AkshayeKhanna #SaraArjun @bolbedibol… pic.twitter.com/mv5c6GcG7P
Trade analysts believe that if the current pace continues, Dhurandhar 2 could challenge even bigger milestones and potentially cross Rs 1500 crore soon. Some projections even suggest that the film may aim for the Rs 2000 crore mark if it sustains its momentum.