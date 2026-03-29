ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Big 50 Percent Jump Pushes Worldwide Total To Over Rs 1200 Cr

The film's first week closed at a huge Rs 624.47 crore net. It then added Rs 49.70 crore on day 8 (Thursday), followed by Rs 41.75 crore on day 9 (Friday). With the impressive Rs 62.85 crore on day 10, the total India net collection now stands at Rs 778.77 crore. This strong hold into the second weekend is rare and highlights the film's mass appeal and repeat value.

Hyderabad: The high-octane spy thriller Dhurandhar 2 is showing phenomenal momentum at the box office. From day 1 to day 10, the film has delivered massive numbers and continues to surge with strong weekend growth. On day 10 alone, the Ranveer Singh starrer collected Rs 62.85 crore net, registering a sharp 50.5 percent jump from day 9's Rs 41.75 crore. The second Saturday spike signals that audience interest remains high and the film is far from slowing down.

Day/Week Collection (India Net) Week 1 Rs 624.47 Cr Day 8 (Thursday) Rs 49.70 Cr Day 9 (Friday) Rs 41.75 Cr Day 10 (Saturday) Rs 62.85 Cr Total Rs 778.77 Cr

Box Office Data: Sacnilk

In terms of overall business, the numbers are equally impressive. The total India gross collection has reached Rs 930.44 crore. Overseas markets have contributed Rs 296.00 crore gross, pushing the worldwide gross total to Rs 1,226.44 crore. With these figures, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has comfortably crossed the Rs 1,200 crore mark globally and is now aiming for even bigger milestones.

The Hindi version alone has crossed the massive Rs 700 crore net mark, with approximately Rs 58 crore coming on the second Saturday. The film has maintained extraordinary occupancy across mass circuits and multiplexes. Unlike many big releases that drop sharply after the opening week, Dhurandhar 2 has shown an upward trend during its second weekend. Strong word-of-mouth, high-octane action, and repeat viewing are driving its historic run.

With Rs 731 plus crore net in Hindi and Rs 775 plus crore net across all versions, the film is now aggressively moving towards the Rs 1000 crore net milestone. If the current pace continues, it could become one of the fastest films to achieve that landmark. The coming Sunday collections will be crucial, especially with the start of the cricket season which could slightly impact footfall. However, the film's momentum suggests it may continue its record-breaking streak.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller stars Ranveer Singh in a powerful role alongside Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, and Sanjay Dutt. Set against the backdrop of Lyari, the story follows Jaskirat Singh Rangi's transformation into a covert operative on a dangerous mission. The film's action set pieces, emotional beats, and chartbuster music have helped it connect with both critics and audiences.