Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh Starrer Beats Jawan To Become Biggest Bollywood Opener Ever
Dhurandhar 2 makes history with over Rs 100 crore day 1 collection, becoming the biggest Bollywood opener ever.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 20, 2026 at 11:13 AM IST
Hyderabad: Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, has taken an explosive start at the box office. The action spy thriller released in theatres on March 19, 2026, and has already created history with its opening day performance.
The film is a sequel to Dhurandhar and continues the story of an undercover Indian intelligence agent operating inside Pakistan. With a gripping plot based on espionage, revenge, and political drama, the film had attracted massive attention even before release. Its long runtime of 3 hours 49 minutes and A rating did not stop audiences from showing up in huge numbers.
Massive Paid Premiere Collection
The box office journey of the film began even before its official release. On day 0, which included paid preview shows, Dhurandhar 2 collected an impressive Rs 43.00 crore net in India, as per trade portal Sacnilk. This is one of the highest-ever paid preview collections for any Indian film. The strong advance bookings and early shows clearly showed the hype around the film.
Historic Day 1 Collection
On its first official day (Thursday), the film collected Rs 102.55 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk. This number came from a massive 21,728 shows across the country. Out of this total, Hindi version led the collections with Rs 99.10 crore, Tamil version earned Rs 1.16 crore, while Telugu contributed around Rs 2.12 crore, and Malayalam and Kannada brought in Rs 0.09 crore and Rs 0.08 crore, respectively.
Total Collection So Far
After combining the paid previews and day 1 earnings, the total India net collection stands at Rs 145.55 crore. The total India gross collection is around Rs 172.63 crore. These numbers place the film among the biggest opening performances ever in Indian cinema.
Worldwide Pre-Sales And Opening Buzz
Even before release, Dhurandhar 2 had already set records in advance bookings. The worldwide pre-sales for the opening weekend crossed Rs 250 crore gross, with some reports suggesting figures close to Rs 260-300 crore. In India alone, pre-sales stood at around Rs 160 crore gross, while overseas markets contributed over Rs 100 crore. This shows the strong global demand for the film.
Records Broken By Dhurandhar 2
The film has broken several major box office records:
- Highest opening day for a Bollywood film, beating Jawan (Rs 75 crore).
- First Hindi film to cross Rs 100 crore net on day 1.
- Highest-ever paid preview collection in India.
- Entered the list of top 5 biggest opening day grossers in India.
- One of the fastest films to cross Rs 100 crore in a single day.
- Among the highest day 1 totals globally for an Indian film.
- It also performed better than big films like Salaar (Rs 92 crore), Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 93 crore), and giants like KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 116 crore).
More About The Film
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge follows the journey of Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, as he rises in Pakistan's underworld while dealing with betrayal and power struggles. The story mixes action, politics, and emotional drama. The film features a strong cast including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan. It was shot across India and Thailand, adding a grand visual scale to the story.
Read More
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