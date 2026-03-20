ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh Starrer Beats Jawan To Become Biggest Bollywood Opener Ever

Hyderabad: Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, has taken an explosive start at the box office. The action spy thriller released in theatres on March 19, 2026, and has already created history with its opening day performance.

The film is a sequel to Dhurandhar and continues the story of an undercover Indian intelligence agent operating inside Pakistan. With a gripping plot based on espionage, revenge, and political drama, the film had attracted massive attention even before release. Its long runtime of 3 hours 49 minutes and A rating did not stop audiences from showing up in huge numbers.

Massive Paid Premiere Collection

The box office journey of the film began even before its official release. On day 0, which included paid preview shows, Dhurandhar 2 collected an impressive Rs 43.00 crore net in India, as per trade portal Sacnilk. This is one of the highest-ever paid preview collections for any Indian film. The strong advance bookings and early shows clearly showed the hype around the film.

Historic Day 1 Collection

On its first official day (Thursday), the film collected Rs 102.55 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk. This number came from a massive 21,728 shows across the country. Out of this total, Hindi version led the collections with Rs 99.10 crore, Tamil version earned Rs 1.16 crore, while Telugu contributed around Rs 2.12 crore, and Malayalam and Kannada brought in Rs 0.09 crore and Rs 0.08 crore, respectively.