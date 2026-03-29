ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Beats Baahubali 2, Becomes Highest-Grossing Indian Film In North America

With this, Dhurandhar 2 has become only the third Indian film ever to cross the $20 million mark in North America. The response in the region has been extraordinary, with packed shows and high occupancy continuing well into the second weekend. The film's consistent performance has stunned trade analysts, especially since it has outpaced some of the biggest Indian blockbusters in the market.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has witnessed phenomenal momentum overseas, particularly in the USA and Canada markets. On day 10 alone, the film collected an estimated $2.6 million, registering a massive jump from the $1.3 million it earned the previous day. The strong second Saturday pushed its cumulative total to approximately $22.01 million, helping it surpass the lifetime collections of both Dhurandhar and Baahubali 2.

Hyderabad: Dhurandhar 2 has scripted history at the North American box office, achieving a milestone that stood untouched for nearly a decade. The Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller has officially surpassed the long-standing record of Baahubali 2, emerging as the highest-grossing Indian film in North America. What makes the achievement even more remarkable is that the film has reached this feat in just 10 days of its theatrical run.

The day-wise performance highlights the strong opening and sustained momentum. The film started with $3.98 million on day 1, including premieres, followed by $2.95 million on day 2 and $3.92 million on day 3. Even after the initial weekend, the collections remained steady, with the film earning $3.15 million on day 4 and maintaining decent numbers through the weekdays. After a slight dip midweek, the film bounced back strongly with a second weekend surge, culminating in the $2.6 million day 10 haul.

The record-breaking run means Dhurandhar 2 has overtaken Baahubali 2, which had held the North America record for nine years with around $22 million. It has also surpassed the lifetime total of its predecessor, which had earned approximately $20.65 million in the circuit. The achievement is being viewed as a major milestone for Indian cinema's overseas expansion.

Adding to the excitement, the producer of the Baahubali franchise reacted warmly to the development. After watching Dhurandhar 2, he shared his appreciation on social media, congratulating the team and praising the film. He wrote that he thoroughly enjoyed the movie and was happy to see it breaking records and setting new box office benchmarks both in India and worldwide.

The film's performance has also reshuffled the list of highest-grossing Indian films in North America. Dhurandhar 2 now sits at the top with $22.01 million, followed by Baahubali 2 and the first installment of Dhurandhar. Other major titles like Kalki 2898 AD, Pathaan, RRR, Jawan, Pushpa 2, Animal, and Dangal trail behind.

Starring Ranveer Singh alongside Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and others, the film continues to perform strongly worldwide as well. Its gripping spy narrative, large-scale action, and strong word-of-mouth have contributed to its remarkable run. With the current trend, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to push the record even further in the coming days.