Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Surges Past $2 Million Overseas; Poised To Beat Animal Premiere Record

Advance bookings for the film opened soon after the trailer launch. The trailer offered a four-minute glimpse into the story of Hamza, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian spy working in Pakistan. The preview quickly caught the attention of fans and moviegoers. In North America, advance sales have been especially strong. According to trade estimates, premiere shows alone have already collected about $700,000 in advance bookings.

Hyderabad: The Dhurandhar 2 advance booking numbers are already creating huge excitement at the box office. The spy action sequel Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, has crossed $2 million in advance ticket sales in North America even though more than a week is still left for the film's release. The film is directed by Aditya Dhar and is the sequel to the blockbuster Dhurandhar. The first film was a massive success worldwide, reportedly earning around Rs 1300 crore. Because of that success, expectations from the sequel are extremely high.

The film's opening day advance sales have crossed $1 million, while the opening weekend bookings are now over $2 million. Since the film releases on March 19, trade experts believe the numbers could rise even higher in the coming days. The film is now expected to challenge some of the biggest opening records for Indian films in the United States. Currently, the record for the biggest Bollywood premiere in the US belongs to Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, which earned about $1.2 million from paid previews. With its current pace, Dhurandhar 2 is almost certain to beat that record.

Trade analysts also believe the film could aim for a huge $4 million opening weekend in North America. If that happens, it could challenge the opening weekend numbers of major pan-India hits like RRR and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The excitement is not limited to overseas markets. Advance booking in India has also started strongly. Even though bookings opened first only for paid previews, the film has already sold more than 3.5 lakh tickets and collected around Rs 19 crore.

The strong demand shows that audiences are eagerly waiting to watch the sequel on the big screen. The film also features a strong supporting cast including R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun.

