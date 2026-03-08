ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: Ranveer's Film Earns Over Rs 13 Cr From Paid Premieres, More Than 1 Lakh Tickets Sold

Hyderabad: Advance booking for the Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2) has begun on a strong note. The much-awaited film, directed by Aditya Dhar, is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, with special paid premieres planned a day earlier on March 18.

According to early trade data, the film has already generated impressive numbers through advance ticket sales soon after the trailer was released yesterday. Industry tracker Sacnilk reported that the paid premiere shows alone have collected over Rs 13 crore so far, including block seats. The film has also sold more than 1.2 lakh tickets across platforms during the early phase of advance booking.

The response has been particularly strong on the ticketing platform BookMyShow. Within the first 24 hours of opening advance bookings, the film sold about 87,810 tickets on the platform alone.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also highlighted the pace of ticket sales for the paid premiere shows. According to him, the film managed to sell around 7,500 tickets per hour soon after bookings opened. Although this figure may not be among the highest per-hour ticket sales, trade experts believe that it is a healthy start, and the figures are expected to rise as the release date draws closer.