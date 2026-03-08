Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: Ranveer's Film Earns Over Rs 13 Cr From Paid Premieres, More Than 1 Lakh Tickets Sold
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 8, 2026 at 10:33 AM IST
Hyderabad: Advance booking for the Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2) has begun on a strong note. The much-awaited film, directed by Aditya Dhar, is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, with special paid premieres planned a day earlier on March 18.
According to early trade data, the film has already generated impressive numbers through advance ticket sales soon after the trailer was released yesterday. Industry tracker Sacnilk reported that the paid premiere shows alone have collected over Rs 13 crore so far, including block seats. The film has also sold more than 1.2 lakh tickets across platforms during the early phase of advance booking.
The response has been particularly strong on the ticketing platform BookMyShow. Within the first 24 hours of opening advance bookings, the film sold about 87,810 tickets on the platform alone.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also highlighted the pace of ticket sales for the paid premiere shows. According to him, the film managed to sell around 7,500 tickets per hour soon after bookings opened. Although this figure may not be among the highest per-hour ticket sales, trade experts believe that it is a healthy start, and the figures are expected to rise as the release date draws closer.
The first few hours of booking also saw strong revenue generation. As per Sacnilk data, Dhurandhar 2 sold tickets worth nearly Rs 4 crore worldwide within just two hours of bookings opening. Out of this amount, around Rs 2.5 crore came from major multiplex chains, including PVR INOX and Cinepolis. Around 35,000 tickets were sold across these multiplex chains during the initial booking window.
Multiplexes have also introduced a special premium ticket category called Super Blockbuster Plus for the preview shows. In some theatres in the Delhi-NCR region, ticket prices under this category have reportedly gone as high as Rs 2,500. Overall, the paid premiere shows of the film have already collected Rs 13.28 crore, including block seats.
The upcoming film is a sequel to Dhurandhar, which was released on December 5 last year and performed strongly at the box office. The first film opened with Rs 28 crore in India and collected Rs 103 crore during its opening weekend. By the end of its theatrical run, the film had earned about Rs 838.5 crore in India and Rs 1,303.35 crore worldwide.
Dhurandhar brings back Ranveer Singh in the lead role along with Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun. The film continues the story of an undercover Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates criminal networks in Karachi while dealing with larger threats linked to the aftermath of the 26/11 attacks.
Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar 2 is the second and final part of the action spy franchise.
