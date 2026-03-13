ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh's Film Earns Over Rs 56 Cr Globally, Breaks Bollywood Preview Record

Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh's upcoming film Dhurandhar: The Revenge is all set to be released in less than a week, and the excitement among fans and cinephiles is quite noticeable. The film has already crossed Rs 56 crore in worldwide advance bookings for its opening weekend.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel is scheduled to release in cinemas on March 19, while paid preview shows will be held on March 18. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has already sold more than four lakh tickets in India for its preview shows.

Strong preview sales in India

Early booking figures indicate a strong start at the domestic box office. As per Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has sold 356,817 tickets across 8,371 shows for its paid previews across India. The preview collections currently stand at around Rs 19.01 crore. When blocked seats are included, the figure rises to Rs 24.2 crore.

The Hindi 2D version is the biggest contributor to these numbers, generating around Rs 18.51 crore in advance sales with an average ticket price of about Rs 414.

With these numbers, the film has already surpassed the preview booking record earlier held by Stree 2 to become the highest Bollywood film in terms of paid preview collections. It remains to be seen whether it can break the overall Indian preview record currently held by They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan.

Strong response overseas