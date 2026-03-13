Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh's Film Earns Over Rs 56 Cr Globally, Breaks Bollywood Preview Record
Advance booking for Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, crosses Rs 56 crore worldwide ahead of the March 19 release.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 13, 2026 at 8:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh's upcoming film Dhurandhar: The Revenge is all set to be released in less than a week, and the excitement among fans and cinephiles is quite noticeable. The film has already crossed Rs 56 crore in worldwide advance bookings for its opening weekend.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel is scheduled to release in cinemas on March 19, while paid preview shows will be held on March 18. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has already sold more than four lakh tickets in India for its preview shows.
Strong preview sales in India
Early booking figures indicate a strong start at the domestic box office. As per Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has sold 356,817 tickets across 8,371 shows for its paid previews across India. The preview collections currently stand at around Rs 19.01 crore. When blocked seats are included, the figure rises to Rs 24.2 crore.
The Hindi 2D version is the biggest contributor to these numbers, generating around Rs 18.51 crore in advance sales with an average ticket price of about Rs 414.
With these numbers, the film has already surpassed the preview booking record earlier held by Stree 2 to become the highest Bollywood film in terms of paid preview collections. It remains to be seen whether it can break the overall Indian preview record currently held by They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan.
Strong response overseas
The film is also performing strongly in international markets. Reports suggest that overseas advance bookings for the opening weekend are estimated at around Rs 35 crore.
Out of this, North America alone has contributed nearly Rs 27 crore in advance sales. When combined with domestic bookings, the film's worldwide advance collection has already crossed Rs 56 crore. Trade experts say the overseas response is much bigger than that of the first film, Dhurandhar.
Opening day expectations
According to early trade projections, the film is targeting a worldwide opening of around Rs 200 crore, including preview collections.
In India, the film could cross Rs 100 crore on its first day, with the total potentially reaching around Rs 150 crore after adding preview figures. Internationally, too, it is expected to contribute Rs 50 crore or more on Day 1.
If these estimates hold true, Dhurandhar 2 could become the first Bollywood film to achieve a Rs 200 crore worldwide opening day.
About Dhurandhar 2
Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. In the sequel, Ranveer returns as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari, with the story exploring his past and the events that led him into the world of undercover intelligence and cross-border operations.
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