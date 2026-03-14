Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Opens Nationwide After Strong Overseas Numbers; Check Show Timings, Pre-Sales Details
Advance bookings for Dhurandhar 2 open nationwide after strong overseas sales, with the Ranveer Singh starrer recording massive pre-sales ahead of its March 19 release.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 14, 2026 at 3:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: Advance bookings for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the much-anticipated sequel to Dhurandhar, have now opened across India after initially being available only for paid preview shows in select theatres. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, is scheduled to release worldwide on March 19.
The makers had earlier opened advance bookings for the film's paid premiere shows, which generated strong early demand. On Saturday, regular advance booking for all shows officially went live across the country.
Announcing the opening of bookings, Ranveer shared a new post on his social media handles and wrote, "LET THE GAMES BEGIN. Advance bookings for Dhurandhar The Revenge are open nationwide. Book Your Tickets Now. #DhurandharTheRevenge Releases Worldwide on 19 March, on Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid."
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has already recorded strong numbers from its paid preview shows. As of Saturday afternoon, the preview bookings had collected around Rs 27.78 crore in India. Industry estimates suggest that the paid premieres alone could close at around Rs 32 crore, including blocked seats.
The sequel appears to be witnessing strong demand in several parts of the country. Early reports indicate good occupancy in cities such as Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, with exhibitors reportedly planning to add more shows over the opening weekend.
Trade insiders told a newswire that ticket sales have picked up quickly in major metropolitan markets. On-ground estimates suggest that about 50 per cent of the available tickets in Mumbai have already been sold for the early phase of bookings. Hyderabad is said to be nearing around 75 per cent occupancy in advance sales, while Bengaluru has crossed nearly 60 per cent.
Ticketing platforms such as BookMyShow show that the first shows in many metro cities will begin as early as 6:15 am or 6:30 am on the release day. Late-night screenings are also being scheduled around 11:30 pm and 11:45 pm, with a few theatres reportedly starting shows as late as 11:55 pm.
Reports suggest that the movie could run for about 235 minutes, or nearly 3 hours and 55 minutes. In some regions, a slightly shorter version of around 3 hours and 40 minutes may also be screened. This would make the sequel longer than the first film, which had a runtime of just over 3 hours and 34 minutes.
Overseas markets are also showing positive signs for the film. Box office tracker Venky Box Office reported that the film has already crossed $1.07 million in US premiere advance sales across 690 locations with more than 1,765 shows and over 67,000 tickets sold. North America premiere advances are said to have reached around $1.31 million so far.
Trade estimates suggest that the film's advance sales in North America could touch around $2 million by opening day and possibly reach about $4.05 million over the first weekend if the momentum continues.
Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 also features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. In the sequel, Ranveer returns as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari, with the story exploring his past and the events that led him into the world of undercover intelligence and cross-border operations.
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