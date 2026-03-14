ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Opens Nationwide After Strong Overseas Numbers; Check Show Timings, Pre-Sales Details

Hyderabad: Advance bookings for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the much-anticipated sequel to Dhurandhar, have now opened across India after initially being available only for paid preview shows in select theatres. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, is scheduled to release worldwide on March 19.

The makers had earlier opened advance bookings for the film's paid premiere shows, which generated strong early demand. On Saturday, regular advance booking for all shows officially went live across the country.

Announcing the opening of bookings, Ranveer shared a new post on his social media handles and wrote, "LET THE GAMES BEGIN. Advance bookings for Dhurandhar The Revenge are open nationwide. Book Your Tickets Now. #DhurandharTheRevenge Releases Worldwide on 19 March, on Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid."

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has already recorded strong numbers from its paid preview shows. As of Saturday afternoon, the preview bookings had collected around Rs 27.78 crore in India. Industry estimates suggest that the paid premieres alone could close at around Rs 32 crore, including blocked seats.

The sequel appears to be witnessing strong demand in several parts of the country. Early reports indicate good occupancy in cities such as Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, with exhibitors reportedly planning to add more shows over the opening weekend.