Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: Can Ranveer Singh Starrer Surpass Baahubali 2 And KGF 2 In Pre Sales?
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is creating massive advance booking buzz, raising hopes of challenging records set by KGF Chapter 2 and other blockbusters.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 15, 2026 at 12:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: The excitement around Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is growing every hour as the film moves closer to its theatrical release on March 19, 2026. The action sequel, directed by Aditya Dhar and led by Ranveer Singh, has already created a storm at the box office through its advance bookings. Trade experts are now asking one big question: can the film surpass the massive records set by films like KGF: Chapter 2, Jawan, and Pushpa 2: The Rule?
The sequel arrives after the huge success of Dhurandhar, which crossed Rs 1,000 crore worldwide following its release in December 2025. Because of that massive success, expectations for the second film are sky high. Fans are eager to see the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi continue in this high-octane action thriller.
Massive Advance Booking Momentum
The advance booking numbers are already showing strong signs of a blockbuster opening. Latest trade updates suggest that the film has already crossed Rs 28 crore in paid preview sales, and the combined advance bookings for paid previews plus opening day are now estimated at around Rs 38.34 crore nett. These figures place the film among the biggest pre-release performers in Hindi cinema.
The craze can also be seen on ticketing platforms. The film reportedly sold more than 11,800 tickets in just one hour on BookMyShow, showing the growing excitement among fans. Theaters across major cities have already started adding 6:00 AM shows to handle the rush. Some exhibitors are even considering midnight screenings if demand continues to rise.
#Dhurandhar2 Booked 11.85K Tickets On BMS in Last 1 Hour🔥🔥🔥 #RanveerSingh is Back After Humongous Success of #Dhurandhar— Md Afsar Kaifi (@AfsarKaifi) March 15, 2026
Go & Book Your Ticket Now. Get Ready for Madness for #DhurandharTheRevenge pic.twitter.com/GGUsIMCR2I
Challenging the All-Time Top 5 Records
To enter the all-time top 5 Hindi advance booking list, Dhurandhar 2 must beat the Rs 29.25 crore mark set by Animal. The highest opening day advance booking record still belongs to KGF: Chapter 2, which collected about Rs 40.65 crore in Hindi advance sales. Close behind are Baahubali 2: The Conclusion with Rs 37.53 crore, Pushpa 2: The Rule with Rs 37.30 crore, and Jawan with Rs 37.24 crore.
With its current pace, Dhurandhar 2 appears ready to challenge these numbers in the final days before release. Historically, the biggest jump in bookings happens during the last 48 to 72 hours, which means the final figure could grow much higher.
#Dhurandhar2 has crossed 38.34cr* nett of advance bookings for the opening day only (paid previews + day 1)— ®|$#! (@SkyStar04510789) March 15, 2026
No one can predict where is this gonna end pic.twitter.com/jwHUmnJ8BM
Overseas Advance Sales Also Strong
The film's popularity is not limited to India. In North America alone, advance ticket sales have already crossed $1.2 million from around 67,000 tickets. Trade reports suggest that the total advance sales in the region may soon touch $5 million, which could become the highest advance record for any Indian film in North America.
This strong overseas performance adds to the film's momentum and increases its chances of a massive global opening weekend. Early estimates suggest the movie could target a Rs 100 crore opening weekend worldwide.
#DhurandharTheRevenge is all set to touch the $5M mark in total North America advance sales, setting the All-Time advance sales record for any Indian film. The hunt for the 9-year-old gross record of Baahubali 2 and beyond begins🔥💥 #Dhurandhar pic.twitter.com/lzgmn5E0A7— Venky Box Office (@Venky_BO) March 15, 2026
The film features a powerful ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Sara Arjun. With more than 9,500 shows planned across India and huge demand for premium formats like IMAX, the film is clearly shaping up to be more than just a regular release.
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