ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: Can Ranveer Singh Starrer Surpass Baahubali 2 And KGF 2 In Pre Sales?

Hyderabad: The excitement around Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is growing every hour as the film moves closer to its theatrical release on March 19, 2026. The action sequel, directed by Aditya Dhar and led by Ranveer Singh, has already created a storm at the box office through its advance bookings. Trade experts are now asking one big question: can the film surpass the massive records set by films like KGF: Chapter 2, Jawan, and Pushpa 2: The Rule?

The sequel arrives after the huge success of Dhurandhar, which crossed Rs 1,000 crore worldwide following its release in December 2025. Because of that massive success, expectations for the second film are sky high. Fans are eager to see the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi continue in this high-octane action thriller.

Massive Advance Booking Momentum

The advance booking numbers are already showing strong signs of a blockbuster opening. Latest trade updates suggest that the film has already crossed Rs 28 crore in paid preview sales, and the combined advance bookings for paid previews plus opening day are now estimated at around Rs 38.34 crore nett. These figures place the film among the biggest pre-release performers in Hindi cinema.

The craze can also be seen on ticketing platforms. The film reportedly sold more than 11,800 tickets in just one hour on BookMyShow, showing the growing excitement among fans. Theaters across major cities have already started adding 6:00 AM shows to handle the rush. Some exhibitors are even considering midnight screenings if demand continues to rise.