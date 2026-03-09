Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Breaks Bollywood Premiere Record, But Can Ranveer Singh Starrer Beat OG's Rs 25 Cr Benchmark?
Dhurandhar 2 advance booking shows strong momentum ahead of release. The Ranveer Singh film has already set a Bollywood premiere record.
Hyderabad: The Dhurandhar 2 advance booking numbers are creating strong buzz in the film industry. The much-awaited action sequel starring Ranveer Singh has started its pre-release journey on an impressive note. Even though the film still has several days left before it reaches theatres, the early ticket sales show that audiences are extremely excited for the sequel.
The film, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is the second part of last year's blockbuster Dhurandhar. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel will release worldwide on March 19, 2026. The film will have paid preview shows a day earlier on March 18.
According to Sacnilk, the Dhurandhar 2 advance booking has already crossed Rs 12.29 crore in gross collections from premiere shows across India. The film has sold more than 2.06 lakh tickets so far. When blocked seats are also included, the total pre-sales for the premiere shows rise to around Rs 18.1 crore. These numbers are particularly impressive because the film still has around 9-10 days left before its premiere.
The Hindi version is clearly leading the sales. It has earned about Rs 12.07 crore from nearly 1.94 lakh tickets sold. The Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam versions are currently seeing smaller numbers, but trade experts believe bookings in these markets may increase as the release date gets closer.
International markets are also showing strong interest in the film. In the United States alone, the movie has already sold over 38,500 tickets across more than 550 locations. The total collection from the US premieres has reached around $618,911, which is approximately Rs 5.15 crore. These numbers indicate that the film has strong global appeal.
One of the biggest achievements for the film so far is that it has already created the biggest Bollywood premiere record. The previous record was held by the horror-comedy Stree 2, which collected around Rs 10 crore gross from its paid preview shows. Dhurandhar: The Revenge has comfortably crossed that figure through advance bookings alone.
However, the next big target is much bigger. The paid preview record in India is currently held by the film OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, which earned around Rs 25 crore from its premiere shows. Trade analysts are now watching closely to see whether Dhurandhar 2 can reach or even surpass that milestone by the time the preview shows actually begin.
The strong response is not surprising considering the massive popularity of the first film. Dhurandhar, released in December last year, became the highest-grossing film of 2025. It even surpassed Pushpa 2: The Rule to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.
The recently released trailer has also increased excitement among fans. The film continues the story of undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari. In the sequel, he is shown rising through the criminal underworld of Lyari in Karachi after the death of gangster Rehman Dakait, who was played by Akshaye Khanna in the first film.
The sequel features a strong ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Yami Gautam, and Sara Arjun. With the festive window of Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi approaching, the film has a perfect release period to attract large audiences.
