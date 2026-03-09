ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Breaks Bollywood Premiere Record, But Can Ranveer Singh Starrer Beat OG's Rs 25 Cr Benchmark?

Hyderabad: The Dhurandhar 2 advance booking numbers are creating strong buzz in the film industry. The much-awaited action sequel starring Ranveer Singh has started its pre-release journey on an impressive note. Even though the film still has several days left before it reaches theatres, the early ticket sales show that audiences are extremely excited for the sequel.

The film, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is the second part of last year's blockbuster Dhurandhar. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel will release worldwide on March 19, 2026. The film will have paid preview shows a day earlier on March 18.

According to Sacnilk, the Dhurandhar 2 advance booking has already crossed Rs 12.29 crore in gross collections from premiere shows across India. The film has sold more than 2.06 lakh tickets so far. When blocked seats are also included, the total pre-sales for the premiere shows rise to around Rs 18.1 crore. These numbers are particularly impressive because the film still has around 9-10 days left before its premiere.

The Hindi version is clearly leading the sales. It has earned about Rs 12.07 crore from nearly 1.94 lakh tickets sold. The Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam versions are currently seeing smaller numbers, but trade experts believe bookings in these markets may increase as the release date gets closer.