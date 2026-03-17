ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Actor Vivek Sinha Responds To Hate Over 'Darpok Hindu' Dialogue, Says He Salutes 'Deshbhakti' In Viewers

Hyderabad: Actor Vivek Sinha has reacted to the strong backlash he received online after his dialogue from the film Dhurandhar, in which he plays the hijacker Zahoor Mistry. The actor recently posted a video on Instagram addressing the criticism and said he was surprised by the anger but also appreciated the patriotism shown by viewers.

The controversy began after Vivek shared a reel featuring a dialogue spoken by his character in the film. In the scene, Zahoor Mistry says, "Hindu bahut hi darpok qaum hai, pados mein hi rehte hai hum, goodebhar ka zor laga lo aur bigaad lo joh bigaad sakte ho (Hindus are a cowardly community, we live in the neighbourhood, use all your strength and spoil whatever you can)."

The clip quickly attracted several angry comments from viewers who criticised the line and the character. Many users also posted abusive remarks directed at the actor himself.

In response to the reactions, Vivek posted another reel clarifying that it is a dialogue in the film and not his personal belief. He also shared that he was taken aback by the volume of angry responses.