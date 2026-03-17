Dhurandhar 2 Actor Vivek Sinha Responds To Hate Over 'Darpok Hindu' Dialogue, Says He Salutes 'Deshbhakti' In Viewers
Actor Vivek Sinha reacted to backlash over his Dhurandhar 2 dialogue, saying he was surprised by the anger but praised viewers' patriotism.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 17, 2026 at 5:56 PM IST|
Updated : March 17, 2026 at 6:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Vivek Sinha has reacted to the strong backlash he received online after his dialogue from the film Dhurandhar, in which he plays the hijacker Zahoor Mistry. The actor recently posted a video on Instagram addressing the criticism and said he was surprised by the anger but also appreciated the patriotism shown by viewers.
The controversy began after Vivek shared a reel featuring a dialogue spoken by his character in the film. In the scene, Zahoor Mistry says, "Hindu bahut hi darpok qaum hai, pados mein hi rehte hai hum, goodebhar ka zor laga lo aur bigaad lo joh bigaad sakte ho (Hindus are a cowardly community, we live in the neighbourhood, use all your strength and spoil whatever you can)."
The clip quickly attracted several angry comments from viewers who criticised the line and the character. Many users also posted abusive remarks directed at the actor himself.
In response to the reactions, Vivek posted another reel clarifying that it is a dialogue in the film and not his personal belief. He also shared that he was taken aback by the volume of angry responses.
In the video, he said, "Hi, namaste mera naam hain Vivek Sinha. Kal maine ek video daali thi ek dialogue Dhurandhar picture ka… Bhai, itna gussa, itne saare comments? Pata hai har comment mein kya ho raha hai? 'Teri shakal humein aatankwadi jaisi lag rahi hai', 'Mann kar raha hai ki screen ke andar ghuske maarte hain', 'Tune humein gussa dila diya'."
(Hi, my name is Vivek Sinha. Yesterday, I posted a dialogue from the film Dhurandhar. There was so much anger and so many comments. Every comment said things like, 'You look like a terrorist', 'I feel like hitting you through the screen', 'You made us angry'.)
He further clarified in the same video, "Ek baat bolun...mujhe sach mein itna accha laga na, humare andar jo deshbhakti hai na, usse salaam hai. Ek keh raha hai 'Tujhe Pakistan mein ghus kar maarunga', toh bata du bhai main Pakistan ka nahi hoon. Main Bijnor ka rehne wala hoon aur filhaal Mumbai mein rehta hoon."
(I truly liked the patriotism inside us and salute it. One person even wrote, 'I will enter Pakistan and beat you there', but let me clarify... I am not from Pakistan. I am from Bijnor and currently live in Mumbai.) Despite the criticism, Vivek said he is grateful that viewers are noticing his role in the film.
Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19. The movie stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in important roles. In the second part of the film, Ranveer returns to play the role of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari. The movie will delve into the past of the character and the events that led him to the world of undercover intelligence.
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