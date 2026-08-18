ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhruv Vikram On 'Difficult' Breakup: 'Affected Me Deeply On Personal Level'

Speaking at a roundtable, Dhruv was asked how he deals with the attention surrounding his personal life. Without referring to Anupama or her comments directly, the actor admitted that the speculation has affected him: "If I'm being honest, I can't say it has never affected me." He added that such situations have taught him the importance of staying grounded and knowing himself. "That said, I think it's important to anchor yourself in reality. Know who you are, know what you stand for, and protect fiercely everybody that you love and everything that matters to you, or has ever mattered to you before," he quipped.

Hyderabad: Actor Dhruv Vikram has addressed the scrutiny surrounding his personal life following actress Anupama Parameswaran's recent comments about a difficult past relationship. While Anupama did not name the person she was referring to, her remarks led to renewed speculation about her reported relationship with Dhruv.

Dhruv also spoke about how he deals with criticism and unwanted attention. According to the actor, staying connected to the people and things that matter helps him deal with difficult phases. "When you are aligned with the truth, and when you know what anchors you, scrutiny can only go so far. Subconsciously, you learn to be an army of one. You have your own world; you do the inner work. You protect your bubble as much as you can," he explained.

The actor also opened up about the period following his breakup, describing it as a difficult phase in his life. He credited his family and fans for helping him get through it. "The difficult phase following my breakup affected me deeply on a personal level. However, I was able to overcome it thanks to the immense strength and support provided by my family and fans," Dhruv said. He also recalled how his mother stood by him during the difficult period and gave him the courage to move forward.

His comments come after Anupama recently spoke about experiencing what she described as "narcissistic abuse" during a two-year relationship. In a podcast, the actress said there were "two years of pain, physical, emotional destruction" behind one of her emotional social media posts. Anupama also spoke about feeling as though she was "shrinking" instead of growing during the relationship. She described an emotionally difficult cycle involving a partner whose behaviour could change drastically. However, she did not name the person.

Fans connected her comments to Dhruv because the two actors had been romantically linked in reports while working together on Bison Kaalamaadan. Their social media interactions had also fuelled dating rumours. However, neither actor has publicly confirmed that they were in a relationship.