Dharmendra's Prayer Meet To be Held Today; Sonu Nigam Expected To Perform Actor's Popular Songs
A prayer meet for Dharmendra will be held in Mumbai today. Singer Sonu Nigam is expected to perform some of Dharmendra's songs at the gathering.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 27, 2025 at 10:03 AM IST
Hyderabad: A prayer meet for legendary actor Dharmendra is scheduled to take place today, November 27, in Mumbai. The prayer meet comes three days after Dharmendra's death, who passed away on November 24 at the age of 89 at his home in Juhu after battling ill health for weeks. The actor was cremated at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle later the same day.
The Deol family announced the prayer meet through an invite poster on social media. The poster features a picture of Dharmendra from his early years alongside a text that reads, "CELEBRATION OF LIFE." It further reads, "Dharmendra 8 December 1935 - 24 November 2025, November 27, 2025, 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm," followed by the venue details, "Seaside Lawns, Taj Lands End Bandra, Mumbai." According to reports, singer Sonu Nigam is expected to perform some of Dharmendra's popular songs at the gathering.
Dharmendra's last rites were performed the same day of his demise and were attended by some of the biggest names in the film industry, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Allu Aravind and several others were seen arriving to pay their respects.
Dharmendra has delivered several iconic and memorable performances in films like Haqeeqat (1964), Anupama (1966), Phool Aur Patthar (1966), Satyakam (1969), Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971), Sholay (1975), Dream Girl (1977), The Burning Train (1980), and others. Fans can now relish the late actor's presence in his final movie, Ikkis, scheduled to be released this December.
The film also stars Agastya Nanda, who portrays the role of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal, India's youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient. Dharmendra plays Brigadier Khetrapal, the father of the 21-year-old war hero. Jaideep Ahlawat also features in a key role.
