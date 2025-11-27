ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dharmendra's Prayer Meet To be Held Today; Sonu Nigam Expected To Perform Actor's Popular Songs

Hyderabad: A prayer meet for legendary actor Dharmendra is scheduled to take place today, November 27, in Mumbai. The prayer meet comes three days after Dharmendra's death, who passed away on November 24 at the age of 89 at his home in Juhu after battling ill health for weeks. The actor was cremated at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle later the same day.

The Deol family announced the prayer meet through an invite poster on social media. The poster features a picture of Dharmendra from his early years alongside a text that reads, "CELEBRATION OF LIFE." It further reads, "Dharmendra 8 December 1935 - 24 November 2025, November 27, 2025, 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm," followed by the venue details, "Seaside Lawns, Taj Lands End Bandra, Mumbai." According to reports, singer Sonu Nigam is expected to perform some of Dharmendra's popular songs at the gathering.