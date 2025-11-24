ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dharmendra Dies At 89; PM Modi, President And Others Express Heartfelt Condolences

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge joined the nation in mourning, saying the film industry had lost a precious star who ruled the hearts of movie lovers for decades. He highlighted Dharmendra's simple lifestyle and extraordinary acting career, which earned him the Padma Bhushan in 2012. Kharge said, "Dharmendra left a deep impression with his unparalleled acting and simple life."

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan said Dharmendra's demise is an irreparable loss to Indian cinema. In a post on X, the Vice President said, "The demise of former Member of Parliament and veteran actor Shri Dharmendra Ji is an irreparable loss to Indian cinema. A cherished icon for millions, he enriched the canvas of Indian cinema through his remarkable performances and steadfast dedication to his art. As one of the most admired figures in our film industry, he leaves behind a timeless legacy that will continue to inspire generations of artistes. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and innumerable admirers. Om Shanti."

President Droupadi Murmu also paid tribute, calling Dharmendra's demise a great loss to Indian cinema. She remembered him as one of the most popular actors in the country who delivered countless memorable performances in a career that spanned more than six decades.

Hyderabad: Tributes poured in for veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, who passed away in Mumbai at the age of 89. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sadness over the actor's death, saying Dharmendra's passing marks the end of an era in Indian cinema.

Dharmendra acted in nearly 300 films over his 65-year career, leaving an unforgettable mark through classics such as Satyakam and Sholay. He would have turned 90 on December 8, 2025.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that Dharmendra's unparalleled contribution to cinema over nearly seven decades will always be remembered with respect and love. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "The news of the demise of the great actor Dharmendra ji is extremely heartbreaking and an irreparable loss for the Indian art world. His unparalleled contribution to cinema over nearly seven decades will always be remembered with respect and love. I offer my heartfelt tribute to Dharmendra ji. In this hour of grief, my condolences are with his bereaved family, friends, and fans."

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharachandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar said Dharmendra carved out his own distinct identity in Bollywood. In an elaborate post on X, Pawar said, "The veteran actor Dharmendra Deol, who entered the Indian film industry in the 1960s, portrayed striking roles in storylines representing the common man, won the hearts of Indian audiences, and carved out his own distinct identity in the cinematic world, has ultimately lost his battle with death."

"The current youth may not realise it, but an entire generation was a fan of his style, his hairstyle, and his attire. The character 'Veeru' that he played in 'Sholay' remains even today a symbol of close friendship and reigns supreme over the hearts of Indian audiences as a dynamic hero. Many times, the humorous scene of him on the water tank in 'Sholay' is still adopted by enthusiastic workers in our political arena as a form of protest movement," added Pawar, a former Union Minister.

"The roles portrayed by Dharmendra in nearly 250 superhit cinematic works such as 'Dharam Veer', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Satyakam', 'Anupama', 'Mera Gaon Mera Desh', and 'Dream Girl' will forever remain etched in memory. We pay heartfelt tribute to the 'Dharam Paaji' of the film industry and express our condolences to the Deol family," said Pawar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed grief over the demise of the veteran actor. In a post on X, Shah said, "The demise of Dharmendra ji, who touched the hearts of every citizen for six decades with his finest acting, is an irreparable loss for the Indian film world. Coming from an ordinary family, he created his indelible identity in the film industry. Dharmendra ji was one of those select actors whose every character he touched came alive, and through this very art, he won the hearts of millions of viewers across all age groups. Through his acting, he will always remain among us. May God grant a place at His sacred feet to the noble soul and bestow strength upon his family and admirers to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti."

BJP chief and Union Health Minister JP Nadda said Dharmendra has left an indelible mark on the hearts of cinema lovers. In a post on X, Nadda said, "The demise of the renowned film actor Dharmendra ji is an irreparable loss for Indian cinema and the art world. Through his impactful acting, he has left an indelible mark on the hearts of cinema lovers. With his simplicity and vibrant performances, he has ruled the hearts of art lovers in the country and the world for decades. In this difficult time, my deepest condolences are with the grieving family and his fans. I pray to God that the departed soul finds a place at His divine feet and grants strength to the bereaved family to bear this sorrow."

Union Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh also condoled the demise of the former Member of Parliament. In a post on X, Rajnath Singh said, "Deeply anguished by the demise of legendary Hindi film actor and former MP Shri Dharmendra ji. He brought life to many memorable characters with his unmatched charm and sincerity. His remarkable contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and countless admirers."

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari also expressed his sorrow. In a post on X, Gadkari said, "Deeply anguished by the passing of Dharmendra Ji, one of the greatest legends of Indian cinema. His timeless performances, humility, and magnetic presence shaped generations of film lovers and artists alike. India has lost a true icon whose legacy will endure forever. My heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues, and millions of admirers. Om Shanti."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed Dharmendra as the 'He-Man of Bollywood'. In a post on X, Fadnavis said, "I am stunned by the news of the demise of the legendary actor of the Indian cinema world and the renowned 'He-Man of Bollywood', Shri Dharmendra Deol ji. With his acting in superhit films like 'Sholay', 'Dharam Veer', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Mera Gaon Mera Desh', 'Pratigya', 'Seeta Aur Geeta', 'Gulami', 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', he ruled the hearts of audiences for years. The record of delivering 9 hit films in a single year is registered in his name. The dialogues from these films are still etched in our minds and will remain so forever. His departure has caused an irreparable loss to the Indian art sector. May God grant peace to his soul and provide strength to his family, acquaintances, and all those connected with him to bear this pain. Om Shanti."