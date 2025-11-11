Dharmendra Once Entered Dilip Kumar's House Without Permission - Here's What Happened Next
Years before fame, Dharmendra entered Dilip Kumar's home uninvited, startling his idol. The fanboy moment later turned into a lifelong memory.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 11, 2025 at 4:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: Long before he became one of India's biggest film stars, Dharmendra was a wide-eyed young man with nothing but dreams and devotion for his idol, Dilip Kumar. The veteran actor, now in the news due to his health condition and hospitalisation at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, once shared a heartwarming and amusing story about how his admiration for the "Tragedy King" led him to do something truly unforgettable. Dharmendra reveals he once sneaked into Dilip Kumar's house uninvited for just a glance of his.
This little-known incident is mentioned in Dilip Kumar's autobiography, The Substance and the Shadow. It dates back to 1952, when Dharmendra was still a student in Ludhiana. He had travelled to Mumbai for the first time, driven by one wish to see Dilip Kumar, the actor he considered his ultimate inspiration. As Dharmendra recalled, he stood for a long time outside Dilip Kumar's house, nervous but determined. Finally, he gathered courage and walked right in. No one stopped him at the gate. Following the staircase that led upstairs, he found himself in the legendary actor's room, face to face with the man he had admired from afar.
Dharmendra described the moment vividly. "I saw a fair, handsome man lying on the sofa. When he noticed me, he was shocked and shouted for his guard. "I was so scared that I ran away," he disclosed in his book. Years later, in 1958, fate brought them together again, but this time in a much calmer environment. Dharmendra was in a film competition and Dilip Kumar's sister was there. After Dharmendra was declared the winner, he politely requested her to call Dhilip Sahab to meet him. That was the day he met his long-time idol for the first time.
Today, while everyone sends prayers for Dharmendra's recovery, this tender remembrance of long-ago is a testament to his genuine love for cinema and its stars. From an innocent fan years ago to becoming a major star himself, his story truly reflects the full circle of cinema.
