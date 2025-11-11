ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dharmendra Once Entered Dilip Kumar's House Without Permission - Here's What Happened Next

Hyderabad: Long before he became one of India's biggest film stars, Dharmendra was a wide-eyed young man with nothing but dreams and devotion for his idol, Dilip Kumar. The veteran actor, now in the news due to his health condition and hospitalisation at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, once shared a heartwarming and amusing story about how his admiration for the "Tragedy King" led him to do something truly unforgettable. Dharmendra reveals he once sneaked into Dilip Kumar's house uninvited for just a glance of his.

This little-known incident is mentioned in Dilip Kumar's autobiography, The Substance and the Shadow. It dates back to 1952, when Dharmendra was still a student in Ludhiana. He had travelled to Mumbai for the first time, driven by one wish to see Dilip Kumar, the actor he considered his ultimate inspiration. As Dharmendra recalled, he stood for a long time outside Dilip Kumar's house, nervous but determined. Finally, he gathered courage and walked right in. No one stopped him at the gate. Following the staircase that led upstairs, he found himself in the legendary actor's room, face to face with the man he had admired from afar.