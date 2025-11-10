Dharmendra Is Being Continuously Monitored, Says Wife Hema Malini
Veteran actor Dharmendra has been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 9:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: Veteran actor Dharmendra has been hospitalised in Mumbai for several days. The 89-yearold actor is in a serious condition but remains stable, an industry insider told a newswire on Monday. Dharmendra has been in and out of Breach Candy Hospital.
Amid concerns about his health, Dharmendra’s wife and veteran actor Hema Malini shared an update on social media. Taking to Instagram, Hema Malini posted a picture of Dharmendra and requested fans to pray for his speedy recovery.
I thank everyone for their concern about Dharam ji who is in hospital for observation. He is being continuously monitored and we are all with him.🙏 I request you all to pray for his welfare and speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/gJhYLL28Wh— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 10, 2025
On Monday evening, Dharmendra’s son Sunny Deol was seen arriving at the hospital with his sons Rajveer and Karan Deol. Hema Malini was also spotted visiting earlier in the day.
Reports of Dharmendra’s deteriorating health have been circulating on social media, leaving fans worried. Hema Malini’s post has brought some relief to well-wishers, as fans continue to flood social media with messages and videos praying for the actor’s recovery. Several fan clubs have even performed puja for his health.
A source told a newswire, “Dharam ji's health is not in a great state.” However, Sunny Deol’s representative denied reports that the Sholay star was on a ventilator.
"Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. We request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s privacy,” a PR representative said in a message.
