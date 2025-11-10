ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dharmendra Is Being Continuously Monitored, Says Wife Hema Malini

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Dharmendra has been hospitalised in Mumbai for several days. The 89-yearold actor is in a serious condition but remains stable, an industry insider told a newswire on Monday. Dharmendra has been in and out of Breach Candy Hospital.

Amid concerns about his health, Dharmendra’s wife and veteran actor Hema Malini shared an update on social media. Taking to Instagram, Hema Malini posted a picture of Dharmendra and requested fans to pray for his speedy recovery.

“I thank everyone for their concern about Dharam ji, who is in hospital for observation. He is being continuously monitored and we are all with him. I request you all to pray for his welfare and speedy recovery,” she wrote in an Instagram post.