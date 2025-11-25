ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dharmendra's Family Tree: A Look At His Two Households

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Dharmendra, who passed away at the age of 89 on November 24, leaves behind not only a cinematic legacy but also a large family spread across India and the United States. Also referred to as the "He-Man" of Bollywood, Dharmendra balanced the responsibilities of two families while also maintaining his presence in Bollywood for over six decades. Throughout his career, Dharmendra starred in more than 300 films.

A Family Rooted In India And Extended To America

Dharmendra was born on December 8, 1935, into a Sikh Jat family. He grew up with one brother, Ajit Deol, who also attempted a film career but never reached Dharmendra's heights. Ajit's son, actor Abhay Deol, carried forward the family's legacy. Dharmendra's cousin, Veerendra Singh Deol, was a former star of Punjabi cinema.

Dharmendra's Family Tree: A Glimpse Into The Legacy He Built Across Two Households (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Dharmendra's first marriage took place in 1954 when he was just 19. He married Prakash Kaur long before entering the film industry. The couple had four children - sons Sunny and Bobby, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeeta. Sunny and Bobby stepped into Bollywood, but their sisters chose different paths. Vijeta married Vivek Gill and lives in Delhi, while Ajeeta relocated to the United States, where she works as a psychology teacher and lives with her husband, Indian-American dentist Kiran Chowdhry.