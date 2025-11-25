Dharmendra's Family Tree: A Look At His Two Households
Dharmendra leaves behind a vast family spread across India and the US, balancing responsibilities between two households while building a cinematic and personal legacy.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 25, 2025 at 4:59 PM IST|
Updated : November 25, 2025 at 5:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: Veteran actor Dharmendra, who passed away at the age of 89 on November 24, leaves behind not only a cinematic legacy but also a large family spread across India and the United States. Also referred to as the "He-Man" of Bollywood, Dharmendra balanced the responsibilities of two families while also maintaining his presence in Bollywood for over six decades. Throughout his career, Dharmendra starred in more than 300 films.
A Family Rooted In India And Extended To America
Dharmendra was born on December 8, 1935, into a Sikh Jat family. He grew up with one brother, Ajit Deol, who also attempted a film career but never reached Dharmendra's heights. Ajit's son, actor Abhay Deol, carried forward the family's legacy. Dharmendra's cousin, Veerendra Singh Deol, was a former star of Punjabi cinema.
Dharmendra's first marriage took place in 1954 when he was just 19. He married Prakash Kaur long before entering the film industry. The couple had four children - sons Sunny and Bobby, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeeta. Sunny and Bobby stepped into Bollywood, but their sisters chose different paths. Vijeta married Vivek Gill and lives in Delhi, while Ajeeta relocated to the United States, where she works as a psychology teacher and lives with her husband, Indian-American dentist Kiran Chowdhry.
His sons, Sunny and Bobby, expanded the family tree with their own children. Sunny and his wife, Pooja, have two sons, Karan and Rajveer, while Bobby and his wife, Tanya, are parents to Aryaman and Dharam. Karan, the eldest grandson, is married to Disha Acharya.
A Second Marriage And Another Branch Of The Family Tree
Dharmendra married actress Hema Malini in 1980, and the couple has two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol. Dharmendra's daughters tried their luck in Bollywood but failed to succeed. Esha, now divorced from businessman Bharat Takhtani, is the mother of two daughters - Radhya and Miraya, while Ahana and her husband Vaibhav Vohra are parents to three children, including twins.
Balancing Two Families
Dharmendra's ability to balance between the houses has always been a subject of discussion. Though there were problems, people close to him would talk about how he would try to be available for all his children. He maintained strong ties with both families. His children, though brought up in different homes, would talk about their father being very attached to them.
In total, Dharmendra has two wives (Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini), six children (two sons and four daughters), two daughters-in-law (Pooja and Tanya), four grandsons (Karan, Rajveer, Aryaman, and Dharam), four sons-in-law, nine grandchildren, and one grandson's daughter-in-law (Drisha Acharya).
