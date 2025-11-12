ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Respect Him Because He Loves You': Sunny Deol In First Statement After Dharmendra's Discharge

Hyderabad: Bollywood veteran Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital on November 12 in the morning. The 89-year-old actor will continue his treatment at home, said hospital authorities. Following Dharmendra's discharge, his elder son and actor Sunny Deol shared a statement urging for "privacy" and "respect".

Dharmendra was discharged from the Breach Candy hospital in south Mumbai days after he was admitted there for some tests. The cause of concern was not disclosed by the family and hospital authorities. Several reports, however, suggested that the screen icon was rushed to the hospital after complaining of breathlessness.

The doctor who was treating Dharmendra at Breach Candy hospital did confirm Dharmendra being discharged without divulging further details.

Sunny, in a latest statement, too, confirmed the same. He expressed gratitude to well-wishers while also requesting privacy during the challenging time.