'Respect Him Because He Loves You': Sunny Deol In First Statement After Dharmendra's Discharge
Dharmendra will be treated at home under the supervision of a doctor in an ICU. Sunny Deol urges for "privacy" and "respect."
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 12, 2025 at 10:14 AM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood veteran Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital on November 12 in the morning. The 89-year-old actor will continue his treatment at home, said hospital authorities. Following Dharmendra's discharge, his elder son and actor Sunny Deol shared a statement urging for "privacy" and "respect".
Dharmendra was discharged from the Breach Candy hospital in south Mumbai days after he was admitted there for some tests. The cause of concern was not disclosed by the family and hospital authorities. Several reports, however, suggested that the screen icon was rushed to the hospital after complaining of breathlessness.
The doctor who was treating Dharmendra at Breach Candy hospital did confirm Dharmendra being discharged without divulging further details.
Sunny, in a latest statement, too, confirmed the same. He expressed gratitude to well-wishers while also requesting privacy during the challenging time.
"Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time," the statement reads.
"We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you," said Sunny in the statement after Dharmendra's discharge.
Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital around 7:30 am. He was reportedly taken to Sunny's home in Mumbai's Juhu area. Hospital authorities said that the actor will be treated at home as per the family's decision. A close relative of the family shared that the actor will undergo home treatment under the supervision of a doctor in an ICU.
On Tuesday, reports about Dharmendra's death surfaced, but the family refuted it and urged for privacy.
Dharmendra's entire family was seen visiting him at the hospital yesterday. Aamir Khan with his partner, Gauri Spratt was also seen exiting the hospital. Earlier, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Govinda visited the ailing superstar at the Breach Candy hospital.
