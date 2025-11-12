Dharmendra Discharged, Family Decides To Take Him Home: Doctor
Bollywood legend Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital at the request of his family, his doctor said on Wednesday morning.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 12, 2025 at 8:41 AM IST
Mumbai: Legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on Wednesday morning after the family decided to take him home for treatment, the doctor treating him said.
The 89-year-old has been in and out of hospital for weeks. "Dharmendra ji was discharged from the hospital around 7.30 am. He will be treated at home as the family has decided to give him treatment at home," Dr Pratit Samdani told PTI.
Asked about the actor's health, Dr Samdani said all he can confirm is that Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital. An ambulance was seen leaving the hospital for Dharmendra’s elder son Sunny Deol's residence in suburban Juhu.
On Tuesday, reports of his demise circulated on social media, with several noted persons paying tributes to the veteran actor. Dharmendra's daughter Esha Deol refuted all such rumours in a social media post.
"THE MEDIA SEEMS TO BE IN OVERDRIVE AND SPREADING FALSE NEWS. MY FATHER IS STABLE & RECOVERING. WE REQUEST EVERYONE TO GIVE OUR FAMILY PRIVACY. THANK YOU FOR THE PRAYERS FOR PAPAS SPEEDY RECOVERY," wrote Esha on her Instagram account."
Dharmendra’s wife, actor-politician Hema Malini, also criticised “irresponsible” media coverage of the veteran actor’s health in a post on X on Tuesday.
"What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy," Malini wrote.
What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy.— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 11, 2025
Sunny Deol also shared an update on Tuesday, stating that his father was in a stable condition. He urged everyone to pray for the actor's speedy recovery." Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Kindly don't indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family's right to privacy," read a statement from Sunny Deol's team.
Read More: