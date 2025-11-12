ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dharmendra Discharged, Family Decides To Take Him Home: Doctor

Mumbai: Legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on Wednesday morning after the family decided to take him home for treatment, the doctor treating him said.

The 89-year-old has been in and out of hospital for weeks. "Dharmendra ji was discharged from the hospital around 7.30 am. He will be treated at home as the family has decided to give him treatment at home," Dr Pratit Samdani told PTI.

Asked about the actor's health, Dr Samdani said all he can confirm is that Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital. An ambulance was seen leaving the hospital for Dharmendra’s elder son Sunny Deol's residence in suburban Juhu.

On Tuesday, reports of his demise circulated on social media, with several noted persons paying tributes to the veteran actor. Dharmendra's daughter Esha Deol refuted all such rumours in a social media post.