Dharmendra’s Ashes Immersed in Haridwar; Family Performs Rituals Privately At Har Ki Pauri

Haridwar: The ashes of late film actor Dharmendra were immersed in the Ganges in Haridwar in a private ceremony on Wednesday. Dharmendra’s sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, arrived with their families to perform the rites. Other family members were also present. The entire immersion ceremony was conducted discreetly.

The ashes were immersed on Wednesday morning at the ghat of a private hotel in Shravan Nath Nagar, Haridwar. Sunny and Bobby Deol, along with Dharmendra's four grandsons, had also arrived in Haridwar on Tuesday for the immersion. At 10 AM, Dharmendra's grandson, Karan Deol, immersed the ashes in the Brahmakund at Har Ki Pauri. The family bathed in the Ganges and performed puja at the Pilibhit House Hotel. Rahul Shrotriya, the pilgrim priest of Pandit Motiram Rajaram Gaddi, performed the rites. Dharmendra's family members were visibly emotional during the immersion. After the immersion, the family left for the airport.

Pandit Rahul Shrotriya said that after the immersion of the ashes, he also registered his name and signed it in the priests' register. Seeing the names of ten generations of his family members was astonishing. The priest said that Sunny Deol informed him that he had visited Uttarakhand during the shooting of Border 2. He assured Shrotriya that he would stay in touch. Dharmendra’s brother Ajit’s ashes were the last to arrive in Haridwar after his own.

Dharmendra’s Asthi Pravah became a topic of discussion after the family arrived in Haridwar. Speculation continued over whether the ceremony would take place at Har Ki Pauri or the VIP Ghat. The gates of the VIP Ghat remained closed, and no one was allowed entry. Police had made arrangements for the immersion at the VIP Ghat in the afternoon, but the family did not visit the location till evening.