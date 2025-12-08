ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dharmendra 90th Birth Anniversary: Sunny Deol Shares Old Video; Esha, Abhay, Others Pay Tribute With Nostalgic Photos

Esha Deol also shared a heartfelt note for her father. She wrote, "To my darling Papa...Our pact, the strongest bond . 'us' through all our lifetimes, all the realms and beyond ….. We are always together papa. Be it heaven or earth. We are one."

Sunny Deol shared how much he misses his father. He wrote, "Today is my father's birthday. Papa is always with me, in me, love you papa. Miss you." He posted a throwback video of Dharmendra enjoying the mountains and saying to him, "I am really enjoying my son, it's lovely."

Hyderabad: Legendary actor Dharmendra would have turned 90 today. The Deol family remembered him with love and emotional posts. The Sholay actor's eldest son Sunny Deol, his daughter Esha Deol from his second marriage to actor Hema Malini and his nephew Abhay Deol, who is also an actor, took to Instagram to remember the Bollywood legend on the special day.

She remembered his love and teachings and said she has kept him safely in her heart forever. She added, "I so painfully miss you papa … your warm protective hugs… your voice calling out my name…" Esha ended the note saying: "I promise to continue your legacy with pride & respect . And I will try my best to spread your love to the millions who love you as I do."

Abhay Deol posted a childhood photo with his uncle Dharmendra. Recalling the events that led to the picture, Abhay wrote: "Must’ve been 1985 or '86. I had just been scolded so I was upset. He called me to him, sat me down by his side and said, 'look at the light', and had the photographer click this pic." He further wrote, "I look forward to the moment I hear him say those words to me again, when my time comes. Today was his birthday."

Sunny Deol's elder son Karan too paid his heartfelt tribute. Sharing a throwback picture with his grandfather, Karan wrote: "Bade Papa I grew up watching you, how you carried yourself, how you treated people, how you stayed grounded no matter what life threw at you. Everything I try to be today… a calmer mind, a kinder heart, a stronger person… it all comes from you. There will never be anyone like you, Bade Papa. Thank you for shaping me in ways I understood only when I grew up. Thank you for loving me the way only you could."

For the unversed, Dharmendra had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after complaining of breathlessness but was discharged and was recovering at home. He passed away at his home on 24 November 2025, and his funeral was held in Mumbai.