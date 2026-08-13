ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dharman: Rajinikanth Begins Second Schedule As Makers Drop New Video And Poster Of Superstar

Hyderabad: Rajinikanth's much-awaited action entertainer Dharman has moved into its next phase. The makers have officially announced that the film's second schedule of shooting has begun, adding to the excitement around the project. Produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, Dharman has Rajinikanth playing a doctor in what promises to be an action-packed story. The announcement came with a new video from the sets, along with a fresh poster featuring the superstar.

Makers call the second schedule 'legendary'

Raaj Kamal Films International shared the update on social media with the caption, "THE DEADLY DOCTOR #Dharman Schedule 2 Begins, and this one's LEGENDARY." The short video gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at Rajinikanth on the sets. The Superstar can be seen interacting with director Ashwath Marimuthu, with the two seemingly discussing the shoot.

The clip keeps things simple but offers a glimpse of the atmosphere around the production. Rajinikanth's presence naturally takes centre stage, while the interaction with Ashwath gives fans a peek at the actor-director collaboration. The makers also used the hashtag #KettaPaiyanSir, teasing the attitude of Rajinikanth's character.

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