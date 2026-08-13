Dharman: Rajinikanth Begins Second Schedule As Makers Drop New Video And Poster Of Superstar
Rajinikanth's Dharman has begun its second shooting schedule, with a new behind-the-scenes video and poster offering a glimpse of his stylish look and character.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 13, 2026 at 1:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rajinikanth's much-awaited action entertainer Dharman has moved into its next phase. The makers have officially announced that the film's second schedule of shooting has begun, adding to the excitement around the project. Produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, Dharman has Rajinikanth playing a doctor in what promises to be an action-packed story. The announcement came with a new video from the sets, along with a fresh poster featuring the superstar.
Makers call the second schedule 'legendary'
Raaj Kamal Films International shared the update on social media with the caption, "THE DEADLY DOCTOR #Dharman Schedule 2 Begins, and this one's LEGENDARY." The short video gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at Rajinikanth on the sets. The Superstar can be seen interacting with director Ashwath Marimuthu, with the two seemingly discussing the shoot.
The clip keeps things simple but offers a glimpse of the atmosphere around the production. Rajinikanth's presence naturally takes centre stage, while the interaction with Ashwath gives fans a peek at the actor-director collaboration. The makers also used the hashtag #KettaPaiyanSir, teasing the attitude of Rajinikanth's character.
Rajinikanth's new look gets attention
Director Ashwath Marimuthu also shared a new poster of Rajinikanth from the film. The poster comes after fans had apparently been vocal about the superstar's hairstyle and overall look. Sharing it, Ashwath wrote, "We heard you!! Ithan hair styleu! Ithan looku!" The new look has already added to the buzz around the film.
Earlier, the makers had released a making video showing how Rajinikanth's first look was developed. That video featured the team working through different accessories and styling choices before finalising the actor's appearance. It also showed Ashwath demonstrating the pose he wanted Rajinikanth to strike. Kamal Haasan was seen accompanying Rajinikanth during the process, giving fans a rare behind-the-scenes moment involving the two legends of Tamil cinema.
Rajinikanth plays a doctor with an action twist
Dharman is expected to present Rajinikanth in a different setting as he plays a doctor who takes on criminals. The title poster had already hinted at the film's unusual combination of medicine and action. Rajinikanth was shown inside an operation theatre, holding a scalpel while standing over what appeared to be the body of a slain rowdy. Kamal Haasan had announced the title with the words "Dharmame vellum!", meaning "Only Dharma will win." The tagline gives an indication of the film's central theme of justice and righteousness.
A strong technical team behind Dharman
The film has also brought together a notable technical crew. Anirudh is composing the music, while Niketh Bommi is handling cinematography. Editing is being done by Pradeep E Raghav. The action sequences are being choreographed by the National Award-winning stunt duo Anbariv, which further hints at the scale of the film. Dharman is produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran, with S Disney as co-producer.