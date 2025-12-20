ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dharma Productions, Badshah Face Legal Trouble Over Saat Samundar Paar Remix Ahead Of TMMTMTTM Release

Production house Trimurti Films has dragged the Karan Johar-owned Dharma Productions, the top film production house, to the Bombay High Court over using the remix version of their popular song Saat Samundar Paar from the 1992 action thriller Hindi film Vishwatma. In addition to requesting Rs 10 crore in damages, the appeal mainly asks that the remix not be utilised in any other way.

Mumbai: The upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (TMMTMTTM), starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, has run into trouble even before its release. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora under the banners of Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures.

The petition was heard before a single-judge bench of Justice Sharmila Deshmukh. Trimurti films claimed in its petition, the Dharma Productions movie includes a remix version of the 90s hit song Saat Samundar Paar. Trimurti Films has claimed that no previous permission was obtained for the remix. They also claim, all rights to the song belong to Trimurti Films and that Dharma Productions should have obtained their permission before creating and using the remix.

The petitioner has claimed that they learned from social media platforms, this song has been remixed, and Dharma Productions and Namah Films are currently extensively promoting it on numerous social media outlets.

The court has issued notices to the respondents, which include Dharma Productions, Namah Films, Saregama Music Company, and rapper Aditya Prateek Singh, who is popularly known as Badshah. The matter has been placed for December 22.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the romantic comedy film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is scheduled to hit the big screens on Christmas, on December 25. Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Tiku Talsania, Lokesh Mittal, and Aruna Irani, among others, in supporting roles. The movie promises a blend of romance, scenic visuals, and festive warmth.