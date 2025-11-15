ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhanush Says Love Is 'Overrated Emotion' At Tere Ishk Mein Trailer Launch

The leading actors of Tere Ishk Mein were asked for their opinions on love. Kriti directed the question towards Dhanush who, after thinking for a moment, said, “I don’t know.” He eventually answered when someone jokingly took a dig at him, saying the actor was “too young” to explain love. Dhanush then responded, “I think it’s just another overrated emotion.” People at the event seemed surprised by his comment. Kriti then joked that she didn’t think his character in the film, Shankar, agreed with him. “I already said I’m nothing like Shankar,” he replied.

Hyderabad: Tamil superstar Dhanush was in Mumbai to attend the trailer launch event for his upcoming Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein. During the event, Dhanush and his leading lady, Kriti Sanon, fielded several questions regarding the film and their roles. The film is an intense love story in which Dhanush plays a lovelorn character. During his interaction with the media, the actor was also asked what love means to him.

Interestingly, the Tere Ishk Mein trailer ends with a striking dialogue from Shankar, where he declares that he is done and fed up with love and now only wants to fight. This glimpse hints at the emotional journey Dhanush's character undergoes in the film. Now that Dhanush has revealed his personal view on love and audiences have seen a glimpse of the turmoil his character experiences, it will be interesting to see how he brings to life a character who is an intense lover.

For the unversed, Dhanush married Aishwarya, Rajinikanth's elder daughter, on November 18, 2004. Their two sons, Yatra and Linga, were born in 2006 and 2010, respectively. The couple, however, announced their split on January 14, 2022, and were granted a divorce on November 27, 2024.

Coming back to Tere Ishk Mein, audiences will see National Award-winning actors Dhanush and Kriti together for the first time, and their fresh pairing brings a unique, magnetic tension to the screen, if the trailer is anything to go by.

Tere Ishk Mein is all set to release on November 28 in Hindi and Tamil. The film reunites Aanand L. Rai with composer A.R. Rahman for their third collaboration after Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re. Rai directs and produces the film alongside Himanshu Sharma.