Bihar Election Results 2025

ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhanush Says Love Is 'Overrated Emotion' At Tere Ishk Mein Trailer Launch

Dhanush plays an intense lover in his upcoming film, Tere Ishq Main, but in real life the actor feels that love is an "overrated emotion."

Dhanush plays an intense lover in his upcoming film, Tere Ishq Main, but in real life the actor feels that love is an "overrated emotion."
Dhanush and Kriti Sanon at Tere Ishk Mein trailer launch event in Mumbai (Photo: IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : November 15, 2025 at 2:33 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Tamil superstar Dhanush was in Mumbai to attend the trailer launch event for his upcoming Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein. During the event, Dhanush and his leading lady, Kriti Sanon, fielded several questions regarding the film and their roles. The film is an intense love story in which Dhanush plays a lovelorn character. During his interaction with the media, the actor was also asked what love means to him.

The leading actors of Tere Ishk Mein were asked for their opinions on love. Kriti directed the question towards Dhanush who, after thinking for a moment, said, “I don’t know.” He eventually answered when someone jokingly took a dig at him, saying the actor was “too young” to explain love. Dhanush then responded, “I think it’s just another overrated emotion.” People at the event seemed surprised by his comment. Kriti then joked that she didn’t think his character in the film, Shankar, agreed with him. “I already said I’m nothing like Shankar,” he replied.

Interestingly, the Tere Ishk Mein trailer ends with a striking dialogue from Shankar, where he declares that he is done and fed up with love and now only wants to fight. This glimpse hints at the emotional journey Dhanush's character undergoes in the film. Now that Dhanush has revealed his personal view on love and audiences have seen a glimpse of the turmoil his character experiences, it will be interesting to see how he brings to life a character who is an intense lover.

For the unversed, Dhanush married Aishwarya, Rajinikanth's elder daughter, on November 18, 2004. Their two sons, Yatra and Linga, were born in 2006 and 2010, respectively. The couple, however, announced their split on January 14, 2022, and were granted a divorce on November 27, 2024.

Coming back to Tere Ishk Mein, audiences will see National Award-winning actors Dhanush and Kriti together for the first time, and their fresh pairing brings a unique, magnetic tension to the screen, if the trailer is anything to go by.

Tere Ishk Mein is all set to release on November 28 in Hindi and Tamil. The film reunites Aanand L. Rai with composer A.R. Rahman for their third collaboration after Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re. Rai directs and produces the film alongside Himanshu Sharma.

Read More

  1. As Dhanush's D54 Shoot Progresses, Makers Ask Fans To Refrain From Sharing Footage From The Sets
  2. After Aanand L Rai, Dhanush Condemns AI-Modified Raanjhanaa Ending: 'Stripped Film of Its Very Soul'
  3. Dhanush Gets Emotional At Kuberaa Success Meet: 'Rare For A Film To Get Such Unanimous Love'

TAGGED:

DHANUSH
TERE ISHK MEIN TRAILER
TERE ISHK MEIN
KRITI SANON
DHANUSH ON LOVE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.