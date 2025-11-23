ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhanush Reveals Why Aanand L Rai Keeps Casting Him In Intense Love Stories: 'Great Love Failure And Heartbroken Face'

Dhanush said he once asked Aanand L Rai why he keeps returning to him with intense love stories. He said, "I asked director Anand L Rai why he keeps calling me, and he said it's because I have a great love failure and heartbroken face." Dhanush laughed while recalling this moment.

Hyderabad: Actor Dhanush and director Aanand L Rai share a long and special bond. The two have worked together on films that turned into fan favourites. Now, with Tere Ishk Mein, they are teaming up once again. During a recent interaction, Dhanush shared a funny and honest moment about why Rai often calls him for romantic roles.

This comment reminded many of his earlier role as Kundan in Raanjhanaa. He took this as a compliment, explaining that it helped him understand Kundan's pain better. Dhanush also said that playing Kundan was not easy. It looked simple but needed a lot of careful work. "A little bit this way or that way, you end up not liking Kundan," he explained. He added that the team worked very hard to keep the character honest and relatable.

In Tere Ishk Mein, Dhanush plays Shankar. He said Shankar may be easier for the audience to like, but the role still comes with deep challenges. He could not reveal much, but shared that the emotional weight of the character is heavy. He said he enjoys roles that push him creatively. To him, those are the roles worth doing.

Dhanush even shared a small but funny memory from the shoot. The film was mostly shot in Delhi. He said he refused warm clothes because he did not feel Shankar would dress that way. He called it the "craziest" thing he did because he gets cold very easily. Rai praised him, saying Dhanush always surprises the team. He said there is "no limit with him," and that makes the collaboration exciting. Tere Ishk Mein releases on November 28 and is produced by T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions.