OM Box Office Collection Day 2: After Biggest Career Opening, Dhanush's Film Sees Slight Drop; Nears Rs 30 Cr
Dhanush's OM records the biggest opening of his career but witnesses a drop on Day 2.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 21, 2026 at 8:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: Dhanush’s OM has witnessed a drop in its box office collection on Day 2 after recording the biggest opening of the actor’s career. The film, which arrived in theatres on November 20, collected Rs 18.10 crore net in India on its first day. While its second-day earnings have slowed down, the film is now close to crossing the Rs 30 crore mark at the domestic box office.
OM Box Office Collection Day 2
As per the latest estimates shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, OM has collected Rs 10.76 crore net in India on Day 2 so far. Its total India net collection has reached Rs 28.86 crore, while the gross collection stands at Rs 33.70 crore. The final figures are yet to be reported.
OM has recorded a 41% drop in its collection compared to its opening day. The Tamil version continues to contribute the most to its earnings, collecting Rs 7.82 crore from 3,052 shows on Day 2.
The Telugu version has earned Rs 2.59 crore from 1,513 shows, while the Hindi version has added Rs 35 lakh from 909 shows. The film has been running across 5,474 shows and has recorded an overall occupancy of 36.4% so far.
With its domestic net collection nearing Rs 29 crore, OM is expected to cross the Rs 30 crore milestone by the end of Day 2. The current figures are live estimates and may change when the final numbers are released.
OM Becomes Dhanush’s Biggest Opener
OM has given Dhanush the biggest opening of his career, beating the first-day collections of his previous films, including Tere Ishk Mein, Kara, Raayan and Kuberaa. The film earned Rs 18.10 crore net in India from 6,628 domestic shows on its opening day.
The film has also entered the list of the top five biggest Kollywood openings of 2026. It reportedly collected Rs 31.55 crore worldwide on Day 1, placing it in fifth position. It is just behind Vishwanath & Sons, starring Suriya and Mamitha Baiju, which earned Rs 31.74 crore.
Suriya’s Scene holds the third position with Rs 40 crore, while Jana Nayagan is second with Rs 77 crore. Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 tops the list with a massive opening of Rs 127 crore worldwide.
About OM
Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, OM stars Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela and Naseeruddin Shah in important roles. The story revolves around the illegal red sandalwood trade and the exploitation of rural workers.
Dhanush plays an undercover intelligence officer who enters a red sandalwood smuggling gang by posing as a woodcutter. Sai Pallavi plays a police officer leading the operation, while Mammootty appears as a powerful politician who secretly controls the criminal network.
The film is produced by Shraddha Agrawal and Dhanush under RTake Studios and Wunderbar Films. Reportedly made on a budget of Rs 200 crore, OM is among the costliest films of Dhanush’s career. However, the reported budget has not been officially confirmed.