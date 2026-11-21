ETV Bharat / entertainment

OM Box Office Collection Day 2: After Biggest Career Opening, Dhanush's Film Sees Slight Drop; Nears Rs 30 Cr

Hyderabad: Dhanush’s OM has witnessed a drop in its box office collection on Day 2 after recording the biggest opening of the actor’s career. The film, which arrived in theatres on November 20, collected Rs 18.10 crore net in India on its first day. While its second-day earnings have slowed down, the film is now close to crossing the Rs 30 crore mark at the domestic box office.

As per the latest estimates shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, OM has collected Rs 10.76 crore net in India on Day 2 so far. Its total India net collection has reached Rs 28.86 crore, while the gross collection stands at Rs 33.70 crore. The final figures are yet to be reported.

OM has recorded a 41% drop in its collection compared to its opening day. The Tamil version continues to contribute the most to its earnings, collecting Rs 7.82 crore from 3,052 shows on Day 2.

The Telugu version has earned Rs 2.59 crore from 1,513 shows, while the Hindi version has added Rs 35 lakh from 909 shows. The film has been running across 5,474 shows and has recorded an overall occupancy of 36.4% so far.

With its domestic net collection nearing Rs 29 crore, OM is expected to cross the Rs 30 crore milestone by the end of Day 2. The current figures are live estimates and may change when the final numbers are released.

OM Becomes Dhanush’s Biggest Opener