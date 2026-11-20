ETV Bharat / entertainment

OM Vs Aakasamlo Oka Tara Box Office Day 1: Dhanush's Film Opens 7 Times Bigger Than Dulquer's Movie

Hyderabad: Dhanush’s OM: Operation Mole and Dulquer Salmaan’s Aakasamlo Oka Tara arrived in theatres on November 20, 2026. Both films opened in theatres on the same day, but their opening-day box office performances have been very different. While OM has taken a strong lead, Aakasamlo Oka Tara has started its theatrical run with a comparatively smaller collection.

OM, which features a star-studded cast including Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela, has attracted a much larger audience on its opening day. The film has also made a record for Dhanush in the Telugu states. The makers recently shared a poster celebrating its opening and confirmed that it has become the biggest opener for the actor in the region.

On the other hand, Aakasamlo Oka Tara features Dulquer Salmaan, Satvika Veeravalli and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. Directed by Pavan Sadineni, the Telugu science-fiction drama has opened with a modest collection. Here’s how the two films performed at the Indian box office on their first day.

OM Box Office Collection Day 1

OM has recorded a strong opening at the Indian box office. As per the latest data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 12.97 crore net in India on its first day. Its total India gross collection currently stands at Rs 15.30 crore.

The Dhanush starrer has recorded its biggest contribution from the Tamil version, which has collected Rs 9.58 crore from 3,333 shows. The Telugu version has also contributed to the film’s opening-day total, earning Rs 3.09 crore from 1,478 shows. Meanwhile, the Hindi version has collected Rs 30 lakh from 831 shows.

Overall, the film has been tracked across 5,642 shows on its opening day. These figures are running estimates, and the final collection numbers are expected to be available later tonight.

Aakasamlo Oka Tara Box Office Collection Day 1

Compared to OM, Dulquer Salmaan’s Aakasamlo Oka Tara has registered a much smaller opening at the Indian box office. The film has collected Rs 1.71 crore net in India on Day 1, while its gross collection currently stands at Rs 2.02 crore.

The Telugu version has contributed almost the entire opening-day collection. It has earned Rs 1.70 crore from 1,272 shows. The Tamil version has collected around Rs 1 lakh from one show.

The film has recorded a total of 1,273 shows across its opening day. Like OM, these numbers are also live estimates and may change once the final figures are reported.

Directed by Pavan Sadineni, Aakasamlo Oka Tara is a science-fiction drama that follows the journey of Kalpana, a young woman from a small village who dreams of becoming an astronaut. Despite facing doubts from people around her, she continues to work towards her ambition with the support of her husband, Krishna, played by Dulquer Salmaan.

The film also features Shruti Haasan as Rohini, an aerospace engineer who becomes part of their journey. The story brings together the dreams of three individuals as they work towards making an ambitious space mission possible.

OM Vs Aakasamlo Oka Tara Box Office Collection Day 1: Which Film Is Leading?