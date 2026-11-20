OM Vs Aakasamlo Oka Tara Box Office Day 1: Dhanush's Film Opens 7 Times Bigger Than Dulquer's Movie
OM: Operation Mole leads the opening-day box office battle against Aakasamlo Oka Tara, recording a significantly higher collection across Tamil, Telugu and Hindi markets.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 20, 2026 at 8:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: Dhanush’s OM: Operation Mole and Dulquer Salmaan’s Aakasamlo Oka Tara arrived in theatres on November 20, 2026. Both films opened in theatres on the same day, but their opening-day box office performances have been very different. While OM has taken a strong lead, Aakasamlo Oka Tara has started its theatrical run with a comparatively smaller collection.
OM, which features a star-studded cast including Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela, has attracted a much larger audience on its opening day. The film has also made a record for Dhanush in the Telugu states. The makers recently shared a poster celebrating its opening and confirmed that it has become the biggest opener for the actor in the region.
On the other hand, Aakasamlo Oka Tara features Dulquer Salmaan, Satvika Veeravalli and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. Directed by Pavan Sadineni, the Telugu science-fiction drama has opened with a modest collection. Here’s how the two films performed at the Indian box office on their first day.
OM Box Office Collection Day 1
OM has recorded a strong opening at the Indian box office. As per the latest data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 12.97 crore net in India on its first day. Its total India gross collection currently stands at Rs 15.30 crore.
The Dhanush starrer has recorded its biggest contribution from the Tamil version, which has collected Rs 9.58 crore from 3,333 shows. The Telugu version has also contributed to the film’s opening-day total, earning Rs 3.09 crore from 1,478 shows. Meanwhile, the Hindi version has collected Rs 30 lakh from 831 shows.
Overall, the film has been tracked across 5,642 shows on its opening day. These figures are running estimates, and the final collection numbers are expected to be available later tonight.
Aakasamlo Oka Tara Box Office Collection Day 1
Compared to OM, Dulquer Salmaan’s Aakasamlo Oka Tara has registered a much smaller opening at the Indian box office. The film has collected Rs 1.71 crore net in India on Day 1, while its gross collection currently stands at Rs 2.02 crore.
The Telugu version has contributed almost the entire opening-day collection. It has earned Rs 1.70 crore from 1,272 shows. The Tamil version has collected around Rs 1 lakh from one show.
The film has recorded a total of 1,273 shows across its opening day. Like OM, these numbers are also live estimates and may change once the final figures are reported.
Directed by Pavan Sadineni, Aakasamlo Oka Tara is a science-fiction drama that follows the journey of Kalpana, a young woman from a small village who dreams of becoming an astronaut. Despite facing doubts from people around her, she continues to work towards her ambition with the support of her husband, Krishna, played by Dulquer Salmaan.
The film also features Shruti Haasan as Rohini, an aerospace engineer who becomes part of their journey. The story brings together the dreams of three individuals as they work towards making an ambitious space mission possible.
OM Vs Aakasamlo Oka Tara Box Office Collection Day 1: Which Film Is Leading?
The opening-day comparison clearly shows that OM is far ahead of Aakasamlo Oka Tara at the Indian box office. While Dhanush’s film has collected Rs 12.97 crore net, Dulquer Salmaan’s movie has earned Rs 1.71 crore net so far.
The difference between their opening-day collections is Rs 11.26 crore. OM has also recorded a much wider theatrical reach, with 5,642 shows compared to Aakasamlo Oka Tara’s 1,273 shows.
Another important difference is the contribution from different language versions. OM has received collections from Tamil, Telugu and Hindi audiences, with the Tamil version leading its performance. Aakasamlo Oka Tara, meanwhile, has depended almost entirely on its Telugu version.
However, both films are still in the early stages of their theatrical runs, and their final Day 1 numbers are yet to be reported. The coming days will be important in determining whether Aakasamlo Oka Tara can improve its performance and whether OM can maintain its strong start.
For now, Dhanush’s OM has comfortably won the opening-day box office battle against Dulquer Salmaan’s Aakasamlo Oka Tara.
About OM
Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, OM features Dhanush as Palanivel, an undercover intelligence officer who enters a red sandalwood smuggling gang by pretending to be a woodcutter. His mission is to expose the criminal network and bring down the people controlling the illegal business.
Sai Pallavi plays ASP Nithya Reddy IPS, while Mammootty appears as Burma Karthikeyan, also known as Siya, a powerful politician who secretly controls the smuggling operation. Sreeleela plays Roja, and the cast also includes Naseeruddin Shah, Indrans and Sanjay Swaroop.
The film is produced by Shraddha Agrawal, Dhanush and Azmat Jagmag under Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music, while Ezhil Arasu K has handled cinematography. The film was released in theatres on November 20, 2026, with a runtime of 2 hours and 58 minutes.
About Aakasamlo Oka Tara
Aakasamlo Oka Tara is a Telugu science-fiction drama directed by Pavan Sadineni. The film features Dulquer Salmaan as Krishna and Satvika Veeravalli as Kalpana. Shruti Haasan plays Rohini, while Ruhani Sharma appears as Bijili.
The story revolves around Kalpana’s dream of becoming an astronaut and the efforts of her husband, Krishna, to help her achieve it. Their journey takes a new turn when they meet Rohini, an aerospace engineer who is looking for a team to build a rocket.
Produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam under Lightbox Media, the film is presented by Swapna Cinema and Geetha Arts. It was released in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil on November 20, 2026. The title, which means ‘A Star In The Sky’, is taken from a song in the 1986 Telugu film Simhasanam.