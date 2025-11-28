Tere Ishk Mein X Review: Dhanush & Kriti Sanon's Film Earns 'Terrific' Response For Its 'Hard-Hitting Love Story'
Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, gets positive responses from viewers for its emotional depth, strong first half, and AR Rahman's music.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 28, 2025 at 1:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: The romantic film Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, finally hit the silver screens today, November 28. The fans who have been eagerly waiting for the release of this movie flocked to the theatres to watch the 'first day first show' across the nation. The viewers have now shared their first impressions, and early reviews seem to be overwhelmingly positive.
Initial reviews on X suggest that the flick has resonated with viewers on an emotional level. Many described Tere Ishk Mein as engaging, top-notch, electrifying, raw, and filled with love and emotion. One user even declared it as the "best romantic movie of this year".
A moviegoer wrote, "Best romantic movie of this year. What a movie, yaar. Kriti Sanon is phenomenal as always. Dhanush sir stole the show. Just wow, 200crore club coming soon. Plz go to watch the movie."
Another user wrote, "TERRIFIC First Half. Top notch! Hitting out of the park by all 4 dragons."
A user praised the film for its emotionally engaging content and tweeted, "Good & engaging first half. Filled with love and emotion. Dhanush and Kriti Sanon carry the film well. AR Rahman Background Score."
Another early reviewer highlighted key moments from the film, writing, "#TereIshkMein - Hard-hitting love story. @dhanushkraja and @kritisanon pair's awestruck performance. Marriage scene and @kritisanon breaking down scenes were good. Thalaivan @arrahman music - no words to say (followed by a red heart emoji). Rating - 7.5/10."
A tweet read, "Just watched the FIRST HALF of #TereIshkMein and it's absolutely electrifying... raw, aggressive, yet fiercely controlled. There's a burning spark of LOVE that keeps pulling the story in a powerful, positive direction. The screenplay feels fresh, and the MADNESS of love is captured beautifully. #Dhanush and #KritiSanon set the screen on fire with their EXPLOSIVE chemistry."
Directed by Aanand L Rai, Tere Ishk Mein, set against the backdrop of Banaras, is about the love story of Shankar (Dhanush) and Mukti (Kriti). Crazy lovers can highly relate to the movie as it focuses on themes of surrender, obsession, healing and internal transformation.
Apart from Dhanush and Kriti, the romantic drama also stars Prakash Raj, Sushil Dahiya, Maahir Mohiuddin, and Redin Kingsley in supporting roles. It is written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Himanshu Sharma.
