ETV Bharat / entertainment

Tere Ishk Mein X Review: Dhanush & Kriti Sanon's Film Earns 'Terrific' Response For Its 'Hard-Hitting Love Story'

Hyderabad: The romantic film Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, finally hit the silver screens today, November 28. The fans who have been eagerly waiting for the release of this movie flocked to the theatres to watch the 'first day first show' across the nation. The viewers have now shared their first impressions, and early reviews seem to be overwhelmingly positive.

Initial reviews on X suggest that the flick has resonated with viewers on an emotional level. Many described Tere Ishk Mein as engaging, top-notch, electrifying, raw, and filled with love and emotion. One user even declared it as the "best romantic movie of this year".

A moviegoer wrote, "Best romantic movie of this year. What a movie, yaar. Kriti Sanon is phenomenal as always. Dhanush sir stole the show. Just wow, 200crore club coming soon. Plz go to watch the movie."

Another user wrote, "TERRIFIC First Half. Top notch! Hitting out of the park by all 4 dragons."