Tere Ishk Mein Day 1 Box Office: Dhanush-Kriti Sanon's Film Emerges As Second-Biggest Romantic Opener Of 2025
Tere Ishk Mein opened with a strong collection at the box office. The film earned praise for Dhanush-Kriti Sanon's performances and AR Rahman's music.
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein, the spiritual successor to the romantic drama Raanjhanaa, has made an unexpected opening at the box office. Released on November 28, 2025, the film, which stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, marks the third collaboration between Dhanush and director Rai.
Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1
According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Tere Ishk Mein collected Rs 16 crore on the release day. With this, the movie becomes the second-highest opener for a romantic film in 2025, behind only the blockbuster Saiyaara, which earned Rs 21.5 crore on Day 1.
Tere Ishk Mein Compared To Other Releases Of 2025
Tere Ishk Mein's Day 1 collection surpassed other major releases of this year, outperforming the opening numbers of Jolly LLB 3 (Rs 12 Crore) and Sitaare Zameen Par (Rs 10.70 Crore)
Aanand L Rai's Previous Day 1 Openings
Tanu Weds Manu: Rs 3.13 Cr
Raanjhanaa: Rs 5.03 Cr
Tanu Weds Manu Returns: Rs 8.80 Cr
Zero: Rs 20.14 Cr
Raksha Bandhan: Rs 8.20 Cr
Tere Ishk Mein Occupancy Rates
Hindi - 25.77%
Tamil - 20.84%
About Tere Ishk Mein
Directed by Aanand L Rai, Tere Ishk Mein, set against the backdrop of Banaras, is about the love story of Shankar (Dhanush) and Mukti (Kriti). Crazy lovers can highly relate to the movie as it focuses on themes of surrender, obsession, healing and internal transformation.
Apart from Dhanush and Kriti, the romantic drama also stars Prakash Raj, Sushil Dahiya, Maahir Mohiuddin, and Redin Kingsley in supporting roles. It is written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Himanshu Sharma.
Performances, Music Earn Praise
Early audience reactions praise the intense chemistry between Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, calling it "electric" and "refreshingly raw." Viewers also lauded AR Rahman's background score, describing it as the "soul" of the narrative.
