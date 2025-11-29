ETV Bharat / entertainment

Tere Ishk Mein Day 1 Box Office: Dhanush-Kriti Sanon's Film Emerges As Second-Biggest Romantic Opener Of 2025

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein, the spiritual successor to the romantic drama Raanjhanaa, has made an unexpected opening at the box office. Released on November 28, 2025, the film, which stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, marks the third collaboration between Dhanush and director Rai.

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Tere Ishk Mein collected Rs 16 crore on the release day. With this, the movie becomes the second-highest opener for a romantic film in 2025, behind only the blockbuster Saiyaara, which earned Rs 21.5 crore on Day 1.

Tere Ishk Mein Compared To Other Releases Of 2025

Tere Ishk Mein's Day 1 collection surpassed other major releases of this year, outperforming the opening numbers of Jolly LLB 3 (Rs 12 Crore) and Sitaare Zameen Par (Rs 10.70 Crore)

Aanand L Rai's Previous Day 1 Openings

Tanu Weds Manu: Rs 3.13 Cr

Raanjhanaa: Rs 5.03 Cr

Tanu Weds Manu Returns: Rs 8.80 Cr