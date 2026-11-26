ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhanush-Aanand L Rai's 4th Collaboration To Be A Period Action Drama, Here's When Shooting Begins

Dhanush-Aanand L Rai's 4th Collaboration To Be A Period Action Drama ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Aanand L Rai and Dhanush are reuniting for their fourth film together, nearly a year after the box office success of Tere Ishk Mein. The filmmaker and actor are now set to explore a new genre with an ambitious period romantic action drama. According to a report by a magazine, the yet-to-be-titled film is expected to go on floors in mid-2027. The project is currently in pre-production, with the team working on creating a detailed world set in a bygone era.

Unlike their previous collaborations, which largely focused on love and relationships, the upcoming film will bring together romance and large-scale action. The story will feature elaborate fight sequences and stunts, with its historical setting playing an important role in the film. This will also be the first time Aanand L Rai and Dhanush explore the period action genre together.

A source close to the project told the magazine that the makers are putting considerable effort into recreating the world in which the story is set. The source said, "The action sequences are set against a meticulously recreated world from a bygone era, with the setting playing an integral role in shaping the film’s visual language." The source further said that the film will give both Rai and Dhanush an opportunity to explore a different kind of story and bring a fresh experience to audiences.