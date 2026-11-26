Dhanush-Aanand L Rai's 4th Collaboration To Be A Period Action Drama, Here's When Shooting Begins
After Raanjhanaa, Atrangi Re, and Tere Ishk Mein, Dhanush and Aanand L Rai reunite for a fourth film, a period romantic action drama.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 26, 2026 at 5:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: Aanand L Rai and Dhanush are reuniting for their fourth film together, nearly a year after the box office success of Tere Ishk Mein. The filmmaker and actor are now set to explore a new genre with an ambitious period romantic action drama. According to a report by a magazine, the yet-to-be-titled film is expected to go on floors in mid-2027. The project is currently in pre-production, with the team working on creating a detailed world set in a bygone era.
Unlike their previous collaborations, which largely focused on love and relationships, the upcoming film will bring together romance and large-scale action. The story will feature elaborate fight sequences and stunts, with its historical setting playing an important role in the film. This will also be the first time Aanand L Rai and Dhanush explore the period action genre together.
A source close to the project told the magazine that the makers are putting considerable effort into recreating the world in which the story is set. The source said, "The action sequences are set against a meticulously recreated world from a bygone era, with the setting playing an integral role in shaping the film’s visual language."
The source further said that the film will give both Rai and Dhanush an opportunity to explore a different kind of story and bring a fresh experience to audiences.
To handle the film’s action sequences, the makers have reportedly brought German action director Stefan Richter on board. He will lead the stunt department and help design the film’s combat and action scenes. Richter has worked on several popular Indian films, including Don 2, Kick, Shivaay, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Saaho.
Interestingly, Richter is also working on Chauhaan, Ajay Devgn’s upcoming action thriller backed by Aanand L Rai’s production house. Further details about the cast, storyline and characters of Dhanush’s next film are yet to be announced.
Dhanush and Aanand L Rai first worked together on Raanjhanaa (2013), which introduced the Tamil actor to a wider Hindi-speaking audience. They later reunited for Atrangi Re (2021), which also starred Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan, before collaborating on Tere Ishk Mein with Kriti Sanon.
Tere Ishk Mein performed well at the box office, collecting Rs 116.71 crore net in India and Rs 161.96 crore gross worldwide. It also became Dhanush’s biggest Bollywood grosser.