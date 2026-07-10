ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhamaal 4 X Review: Read These Tweets Before Watching Ajay Devgn's Comedy Entertainer In Theatres

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the film 3.5 stars, calling it "MAZEDAAR." He wrote that the film "takes the madness to an altogether new level" and described it as a "stressbuster." According to him, the first half is packed with laugh-out-loud moments, while the second half builds towards an emotional climax. He also praised Indra Kumar for mixing slapstick comedy with treasure hunting, pirates, horror, wild animals, and adventure into one entertaining package.

Going by the early reviews, audiences seem to have embraced the film's signature brand of mindless comedy. It is being praised as a fun-filled family entertainer that delivers exactly what fans expect from the franchise.

Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 has finally arrived in theatres, and the first reactions on X, formerly known as Twitter, suggest that the comedy franchise has returned with plenty of laughs, nostalgia, and over-the-top entertainment. Directed by Indra Kumar, the fourth installment features Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Esha Gupta, and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

Many social media users echoed a similar opinion. One viewer rated the film 4 out of 5 stars and called it "a complete entertainer packed with comedy and fun moments," while praising Ajay Devgn for carrying the film with confidence. Another review described it as "a well-made family comedy entertainer" that brings back the old cast and serves a healthy dose of nostalgia.

Several posts have also appreciated the film for expanding the Dhamaal universe. One review called it an "adventurous laugh-riot" and said the movie successfully blends horror, action, comedy, treasure hunting, pirates, drama, and heist elements into a single package. While the first half has been described as fast-paced, some viewers felt the second half slows down slightly before ending on an emotional note.

Another detailed reaction praised the film's large-scale adventure. The reviewer highlighted its stormy ocean sequences, caves, exotic islands, and treasure hunt, saying the film offers a refreshing visual experience rarely seen in Hindi comedy films. The reviewer added that it is "a fun joy ride" suitable for children, families, and friends looking for a light-hearted weekend watch.

Veteran critic Subhash K. Jha also awarded the film 3.5 stars. He praised its energetic adventure, visual effects, and the innocence of Indra Kumar's humour. While he felt the film is longer than necessary in parts, he appreciated its childlike spirit and the team's commitment to pure entertainment.

Apart from Ajay Devgn, several cast members have received appreciation. Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi's reunion has delighted long-time fans, while Riteish Deshmukh and Anjali Anand are being praised for their entertaining performances. Sanjay Mishra's comic timing, Ravi Kishan's fresh energy, and the supporting cast have also found mention in many reviews.

The story follows a race to uncover a century-old hidden treasure belonging to the legendary Shaitaan Singh. As multiple groups chase clues across a mysterious island, the film turns into a chaotic mix of misunderstandings, action, comedy, and unexpected twists.