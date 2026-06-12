ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhamaal 4 Trailer: Ajay Devgn And Team Chase Hidden Treasure In Hilarious Chaos-Filled Adventure

The trailer brings back the beloved Dhamaal gang, featuring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi and Sanjay Mishra. As expected, the group finds itself in the middle of a wild treasure hunt that quickly turns into a series of hilarious misadventures.

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Dhamaal 4 have unveiled the trailer of the comedy entertainer on Friday, June 12. It gives fans a glimpse into another fun-filled adventure packed with chaos, confusion and laughter. The trailer was launched at Imagicaa, a popular amusement park near Mumbai, where the team organised a special treasure-hunt-themed event inspired by the film.

From the very beginning, the trailer is filled with slapstick comedy, funny misunderstandings and over-the-top situations. The characters are seen racing against each other in search of hidden treasure, leading to several laugh-out-loud moments. The film also appears to include a horror-comedy angle, along with high-energy chase sequences and plenty of comic twists.

While the trailer largely stays true to the franchise's signature style of family-friendly entertainment, some body-shaming jokes may not go down well with all viewers. However, the overall focus remains on delivering the kind of light-hearted comedy that fans have come to expect from the Dhamaal series.

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 also features Esha Gupta, Ravi Kishan, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye and Vijay Patkar in key roles.

The film is produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit and Kumar Mangat Pathak. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Devgn Films, and backed by T-Series Films, Maruti International and Panorama Studios. Dhamaal 4 is all set to arrive in theatres on July 10, 2026.