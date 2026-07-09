ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhamaal 4 Early Review And Advance Booking: All Eyes On Opening Day After Positive First Reactions

Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 is all set to hit theatres on July 10, and the film has already created strong buzz among family audiences. From encouraging advance booking numbers to positive first reactions after special screenings scheduled on Wednesday, the comedy entertainer appears to be heading towards a promising opening weekend.

Early reviews on social media suggest that the film stays true to the fun-filled spirit of the franchise. While a few viewers pointed out minor flaws in the screenplay, most agreed that the fast-paced narrative keeps the entertainment going. Many called it a light-hearted family entertainer packed with comedy, adventure and chaos.

One of the biggest highlights in the early reactions is the performance of Jaaved Jaaferi and Arshad Warsi. Several viewers described the duo as the "soul" of the film, saying their comic timing and chemistry steal the show. Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Mishra and Anjali Anand have also received praise for adding plenty of laughs.

One X review read, "The film has flaws but the fast screenplay doesn't allow you to dwell on them. In all, D4 is a fun, chaotic, feel-good treasure hunt designed especially for families and kids." Another user wrote that the film's biggest strength is its "organic humour and situations," adding that Jaaved Jaaferi and Arshad Warsi remain the heart of the franchise. Another reaction praised director Indra Kumar, saying that although the basic story feels familiar, the treatment, characters and adventurous scale make it feel fresh.