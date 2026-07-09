Dhamaal 4 Early Review And Advance Booking: All Eyes On Opening Day After Positive First Reactions
Dhamaal 4 has received positive early reviews praising its humour and ensemble cast, while advance bookings are gathering pace ahead of its theatrical release.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 9, 2026 at 11:14 AM IST|
Updated : July 9, 2026 at 11:24 AM IST
Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 is all set to hit theatres on July 10, and the film has already created strong buzz among family audiences. From encouraging advance booking numbers to positive first reactions after special screenings scheduled on Wednesday, the comedy entertainer appears to be heading towards a promising opening weekend.
Early reviews on social media suggest that the film stays true to the fun-filled spirit of the franchise. While a few viewers pointed out minor flaws in the screenplay, most agreed that the fast-paced narrative keeps the entertainment going. Many called it a light-hearted family entertainer packed with comedy, adventure and chaos.
Initial review snapshot from the special screening of #Dhamaal4 held on Sunday.— J.P.S (@TheJ_P_S) July 7, 2026
Part 1:
'The basic story is the same but the concept, situations & character treatment are fresh. It is more adventurous & on a bigger scale. The writing & direction of Indra Kumar is very good'
One of the biggest highlights in the early reactions is the performance of Jaaved Jaaferi and Arshad Warsi. Several viewers described the duo as the "soul" of the film, saying their comic timing and chemistry steal the show. Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Mishra and Anjali Anand have also received praise for adding plenty of laughs.
Review snapshot from the special screening of #Dhamaal4— J.P.S (@TheJ_P_S) July 7, 2026
Part 2:
'The biggest plus point is the organic humor & situations the characters find themselves in.
Ajay D, Sanjay M, Ritesh & Anjali are terrific. But the SOUL of the film is ADI-MANAV i. e. Jaaved Jaffrey & Arshad Warsi'
One X review read, "The film has flaws but the fast screenplay doesn't allow you to dwell on them. In all, D4 is a fun, chaotic, feel-good treasure hunt designed especially for families and kids." Another user wrote that the film's biggest strength is its "organic humour and situations," adding that Jaaved Jaaferi and Arshad Warsi remain the heart of the franchise. Another reaction praised director Indra Kumar, saying that although the basic story feels familiar, the treatment, characters and adventurous scale make it feel fresh.
Review snapshot from the special screening of #Dhamaal4— J.P.S (@TheJ_P_S) July 7, 2026
Part3:
'The film has flaws but the fast screenplay doesn't allow you to dwell on them.
In all, D4 is a fun, chaotic, feel good treasure hunt designed especially for families & kids! The kind of escapist fun we need today.'
Dhamaal 4 Advance Booking
Advance booking numbers are also showing encouraging signs. According to Sacnilk, Dhamaal 4 has sold 43,907 tickets for its opening day across 7,589 shows. The film has collected Rs 1.12 crore gross in regular advance bookings, while the figure rises to Rs 3.30 crore gross after including block bookings. Maharashtra is currently leading the advance sales, followed closely by Delhi, with Mumbai and NCR emerging as the strongest markets.
Trade experts expect bookings to accelerate closer to release day. Earlier reports suggested the film could eventually touch Rs 4-5 crore in advance sales before release, supported by a wider rollout that may cross 9,000-10,000 shows nationwide.
Dhamaal Franchise
The film also carries the weight of a successful franchise. The original Dhamaal became a cult favourite after its 2007 release, while Double Dhamaal performed well at the box office. Total Dhamaal took the franchise to another level by earning more than Rs 150 crore net in India, making the fourth installment one of the most anticipated Bollywood releases of the year.
Dhamaal 4 Opening Day Prediction
The film has received a U/A 13+ certificate from the CBFC with a runtime of 2 hours and 23 minutes. With positive word-of-mouth beginning to spread, a popular franchise behind it and advance bookings gathering momentum, Dhamaal 4 looks well placed for a solid opening at the box office. Industry estimates currently suggest a Rs 12-15 crore opening day if the final booking trend remains strong. Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 features Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand and Ravi Kishan.