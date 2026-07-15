ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 5: Has Discount Tuesday Given Ajay Devgn's Film The Push It Needed?

The film began its theatrical journey on a solid note with Rs 14 crore on its opening Friday. Collections witnessed a sharp jump over the weekend, with Rs 22.50 crore on Saturday and an impressive Rs 28.50 crore on Sunday, taking its opening weekend total to Rs 65 crore. As expected, collections dipped on Monday to Rs 8.75 crore, but the discounted Tuesday ticket prices helped the film bounce back to Rs 9.50 crore on day 5.

Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 has continued its successful run at the box office despite entering the weekday phase. After enjoying a strong opening weekend, the comedy entertainer witnessed a slight jump in collections on its first Tuesday, proving that the film is holding well among family audiences. According to trade estimates by Sacnilk, Dhamaal 4 earned Rs 9.50 crore net on day 5, registering an 8.6 percent growth over its Monday collection of Rs 8.75 crore.

Day Collection (India Net) Day 1 (Friday) Rs 14 Cr Day 2 (Saturday) Rs 22.50 Cr Day 3 (Sunday) Rs 28.50 Cr Day 4 (Monday) Rs 8.75 Cr Day 5 (Tuesday) Rs 9.50 Cr Total Rs 83.25 Cr

With this, Dhamaal 4's total India net collection now stands at Rs 83.25 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 99.44 crore. Overseas, the film collected another Rs 1.50 crore on Tuesday. Its worldwide gross collection has now climbed to Rs 115.44 crore, making it one of the notable performers among this year's comedy releases.

The film's weekday hold is particularly encouraging considering it received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences. The increase in footfalls on Tuesday suggests that discounted ticket pricing helped bring more viewers to cinemas, allowing the comedy to maintain steady momentum after a blockbuster weekend.

Dhamaal 4 has also achieved several milestones during its opening week. It has outperformed Welcome To The Jungle's opening weekend, as the Akshay Kumar-led comedy had collected Rs 63.75 crore India net in its first three days, while Dhamaal 4 raced ahead with Rs 65 crore over the same period. The latest installment has also surpassed the opening weekend benchmark set by Total Dhamaal (2019), which had earned Rs 25.50 crore on its first Sunday, underlining the continued popularity of the franchise.

In addition, the film has moved ahead of Ajay Devgn's previous release De De Pyaar De 2, which had collected Rs 21 crore India net after two days, giving the actor another strong commercial success. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Esha Gupta and Vijay Patkar.