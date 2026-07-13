Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn's Film Nears Rs 100 Cr Worldwide Despite Monday Drop
Dhamaal 4's India net total is over Rs 70 crore, while its worldwide gross is nearing Rs 100 crore.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 13, 2026 at 8:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4 has continued its theatrical run with a strong first weekend, but like most films, it witnessed a noticeable drop on its first Monday. Despite the decline, the comedy entertainer has crossed the Rs 70 crore mark in India and is now just a step away from entering the Rs 100 crore club worldwide.
Dhamaal 4 box office collection Day 4
After a solid opening weekend, Dhamaal 4 slowed down on its first Monday. According to live data from industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 5.23 crore net in India till Monday evening.
The film had earned Rs 14 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 22.50 crore on Day 2 and Rs 28.50 crore on Day 3. With the latest figures, its total India net collection has reached Rs 70.23 crore.
The film's India gross collection now stands at Rs 84.17 crore. It is currently running in 9,333 shows across the country.
Box Office Breakdown
|Day
|Collection (India Net)
|Day 1
|Rs 14 Cr
|Day 2
|Rs 22.50 Cr
|Day 3
|Rs 28.50 Cr
|Day 4
|Rs 5.23 Cr
|Total
|Rs 70.23 Cr (early estimates)
Box Office Data Source: Sacnilk
Worldwide collection nears Rs 100 crore
Dhamaal 4 has also performed well in overseas markets. The film earned Rs 4 crore overseas on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 14 crore.
Combined with its India gross of Rs 84.17 crore, the film's worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 98.17 crore. It now needs less than Rs 2 crore more to enter the Rs 100 crore club globally.
Monday drop expected after strong weekend
The drop in collections on Monday is not unusual, as most films witness lower footfalls after the weekend. The real test for Dhamaal 4 will be whether it can remain steady during the weekdays before entering its second weekend.
The film has received mixed reactions from audiences. While many viewers have enjoyed the return of Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi, others believe the comedy does not match the charm of the earlier Dhamaal films.
About Dhamaal 4
Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is the fourth instalment in the popular comedy franchise. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Esha Gupta and Vijay Patkar in key roles.
The makers have also teased Dhamaal 5 through a post-credit scene, hinting that another instalment in the comedy franchise is already in development.