ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn's Film Nears Rs 100 Cr Worldwide Despite Monday Drop

Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4 has continued its theatrical run with a strong first weekend, but like most films, it witnessed a noticeable drop on its first Monday. Despite the decline, the comedy entertainer has crossed the Rs 70 crore mark in India and is now just a step away from entering the Rs 100 crore club worldwide.

Dhamaal 4 box office collection Day 4

After a solid opening weekend, Dhamaal 4 slowed down on its first Monday. According to live data from industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 5.23 crore net in India till Monday evening.

The film had earned Rs 14 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 22.50 crore on Day 2 and Rs 28.50 crore on Day 3. With the latest figures, its total India net collection has reached Rs 70.23 crore.

The film's India gross collection now stands at Rs 84.17 crore. It is currently running in 9,333 shows across the country.

Box Office Breakdown