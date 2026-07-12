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Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 3: Can Ajay Devgn's Comedy Cross Rs 60 Crore In Its Opening Weekend?

The film has shown consistent growth over its opening weekend. It started with Rs 14 crore on Friday before jumping to Rs 22.50 crore on Saturday. Sunday's live collection of Rs 22.28 crore has helped the comedy comfortably cross the Rs 50 crore milestone.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Dhamaal 4 collected an estimated Rs 22.28 crore net on day 3 (Sunday) till the time of publishing. With this, the film's three-day India net collection stands at Rs 58.78 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 70.09 crore. The final day 3 numbers are expected after the last shows conclude.

Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 has wrapped up its opening weekend on a positive note. After a decent start on Friday and a big jump on Saturday, the comedy entertainer continued its steady run on Sunday. The latest figures suggest that the film has crossed the Rs 58 crore mark in India net collections, giving the franchise another healthy opening at the box office.

Occupancy also improved with each passing day. The film recorded around 24 percent occupancy on Friday, which increased to 35 percent on Saturday and further touched 44 percent on Sunday. The steady rise indicates that family audiences and positive word-of-mouth played a key role in boosting footfalls over the weekend.

Falls Short of Total Dhamaal But Outperforms Recent Ajay Devgn Films

While the opening weekend numbers are impressive, Dhamaal 4 could not surpass the benchmark set by Total Dhamaal. Released in 2019, the previous film collected Rs 25.50 crore on its first Sunday and finished its opening weekend with Rs 62.40 crore net, staying ahead of Dhamaal 4's current Rs 58.78 crore total.

However, the latest release has comfortably performed better than Ajay Devgn's recent films. De De Pyaar De 2 had collected Rs 13.75 crore on day 3, taking its opening weekend total to Rs 34.75 crore net. Meanwhile, Son of Sardaar 2 earned Rs 9.25 crore on its third day and finished its first weekend with Rs 24.75 crore net. In comparison, Dhamaal 4 has emerged as a much stronger performer.

Ajay Devgn's Top 10 Biggest Opening Day Collections

Singham Again - Rs 43.50 crore

Singham Returns - Rs 32.10 crore

Golmaal Again - Rs 30.15 crore

Raid 2 - Rs 19.25 crore

Total Dhamaal - Rs 16.50 crore

Drishyam 2 - Rs 15.40 crore

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior - Rs 15 crore

Shaitaan - Rs 14.75 crore

Dhamaal 4 - Rs 14 crore

Baadshaho - Rs 12.60 crore

The film is, however, still trailing Welcome To The Jungle, which collected Rs 24.75 crore on its third day and ended its opening weekend with Rs 63.75 crore net.

Top 5 Biggest Openers of 2026 (India Net)

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge - Rs 99.10 crore

Border 2 - Rs 30 crore

Welcome To The Jungle - Rs 15.25 crore

Dhamaal 4 - Rs 14 crore

Cocktail 2 - Rs 13.50 crore

More About Dhamaal 4

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is the fourth installment in the popular comedy franchise and serves as the sequel to Total Dhamaal. The film is produced by T-Series Films, Panorama Studios, Devgn Films, Maruti International and Anand Pandit Motion Pictures. The ensemble cast includes Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Esha Gupta and Vijay Patkar. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the film has found support among family audiences who have responded well to its slapstick humour and franchise appeal.