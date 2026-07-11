ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn's Film Sees Growth, India Total Nears Rs 30 Crore

Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4 has managed to maintain a steady run at the box office on its second day. After opening with a decent collection on Friday, the comedy entertainer witnessed slight growth on Saturday and has now crossed Rs 28 crore in India so far. However, the film continues to receive mixed reactions from audiences, which could impact its long-term box office run.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 2

Dhamaal 4 earned Rs 14 crore net on its opening day in India. According to live data from industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 14.24 crore net on Day 2 till Saturday evening. Since night-show numbers are yet to be counted, the final Day 2 figure is expected to be higher.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 28.24 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 33.60 crore.

The comedy film released in 10,669 shows on Friday and recorded an occupancy of around 24%. On Saturday, it played across 9,562 shows, with occupancy improving to nearly 29%.

Box Office Breakdown