Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn's Film Sees Growth, India Total Nears Rs 30 Crore
Dhamaal 4 has earned over Rs 28.24 crore net in India despite mixed reviews and slower growth than Total Dhamaal.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 11, 2026 at 8:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4 has managed to maintain a steady run at the box office on its second day. After opening with a decent collection on Friday, the comedy entertainer witnessed slight growth on Saturday and has now crossed Rs 28 crore in India so far. However, the film continues to receive mixed reactions from audiences, which could impact its long-term box office run.
Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 2
Dhamaal 4 earned Rs 14 crore net on its opening day in India. According to live data from industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 14.24 crore net on Day 2 till Saturday evening. Since night-show numbers are yet to be counted, the final Day 2 figure is expected to be higher.
With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 28.24 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 33.60 crore.
The comedy film released in 10,669 shows on Friday and recorded an occupancy of around 24%. On Saturday, it played across 9,562 shows, with occupancy improving to nearly 29%.
Box Office Breakdown
|Day
|Collection (India Net)
|Day 1
|Rs 14 Cr
|Day 2
|Rs 14.24 Cr (early estimates)
|Total
|Rs 28.24 Cr
Box Office Data Source: Sacnilk
Mixed Audience Response Continues
Dhamaal 4 marks the return of Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi to the popular comedy franchise. While many fans have enjoyed seeing the original cast back together, the overall response has remained divided.
Several viewers praised the nostalgic moments and ensemble cast, but others felt the comedy was not as entertaining as the earlier films. Despite the mixed word of mouth, the film has shown a small jump on its second day.
Dhamaal 4 Compared With Other Films
While Dhamaal 4 has shown growth on Day 2, it is still behind Welcome To The Jungle, which collected Rs 20 crore net on its second day and reached Rs 39 crore after two days.
The film has, however, performed better than Ajay Devgn's recent releases. De De Pyaar De 2 had earned Rs 12.25 crore on Day 2, while Son of Sardaar 2 collected Rs 8.25 crore on its second day.
However, the biggest benchmark remains Total Dhamaal. The 2019 blockbuster had earned Rs 20.40 crore net on Day 2 alone and went on to collect Rs 155.67 crore net during its lifetime run in India. Compared to its predecessor, Dhamaal 4 still has a long way to go.
About Dhamaal 4
Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is the fourth instalment in the hit comedy franchise. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Esha Gupta and Vijay Patkar. The makers have also hinted at Dhamaal 5 through a post-credit scene, confirming that another instalment is already in development.