ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Film To Cross Rs 10 Crore By Tonight

Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn’s comedy film Dhamaal 4 has finally hit theatres. The film opened to a decent response at the Indian box office on Friday and is expected to end its first day with a double-digit collection. While the film has received mixed reviews from audiences, it has managed to attract fans of the popular comedy franchise.

Dhamaal 4 box office collection Day 1

According to live data from industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 8.90 crore net in India so far on its opening day.

These are only early estimates, and the final Day 1 collection is expected to increase after the night shows are completed. The film is likely to cross the Rs 10 crore mark comfortably and could even finish its first day in the Rs 12-14 crore range if evening and late-night shows perform well.

The film was released in 9,343 shows across India. Based on the current figures, its India gross collection stands at around Rs 10.50 crore.

Mixed response from audiences