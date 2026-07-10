Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Film To Cross Rs 10 Crore By Tonight
Dhamaal 4 is expected to cross Rs 10 crore on Day 1 in India. It is the fourth film in the hit comedy franchise.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 10, 2026 at 9:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn’s comedy film Dhamaal 4 has finally hit theatres. The film opened to a decent response at the Indian box office on Friday and is expected to end its first day with a double-digit collection. While the film has received mixed reviews from audiences, it has managed to attract fans of the popular comedy franchise.
Dhamaal 4 box office collection Day 1
According to live data from industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 8.90 crore net in India so far on its opening day.
These are only early estimates, and the final Day 1 collection is expected to increase after the night shows are completed. The film is likely to cross the Rs 10 crore mark comfortably and could even finish its first day in the Rs 12-14 crore range if evening and late-night shows perform well.
The film was released in 9,343 shows across India. Based on the current figures, its India gross collection stands at around Rs 10.50 crore.
Mixed response from audiences
Although excitement for Dhamaal 4 was high before its release, the audience reaction has been mixed. Many viewers are happy to see the return of Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi and Sanjay Mishra together once again. Fans have praised the adventure-filled story and a few comedy scenes. However, several moviegoers feel the humour is not as strong as the earlier films in the franchise.
Can it beat Total Dhamaal?
At the moment, Dhamaal 4 is not expected to beat the opening-day collection of Total Dhamaal. The 2019 film had earned Rs 16.50 crore net on its first day in India. However, if the film shows strong growth over Saturday and Sunday, it could still enjoy a healthy opening weekend at the box office.
About Dhamaal 4
Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is the fourth film in the hit comedy franchise. The story follows several groups who race to find the legendary "Treasure of Life," leading to funny situations, misunderstandings and action-packed moments.
The film stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Anjali Anand and Esha Gupta in key roles.
With no major Hindi film releasing alongside it this week, Dhamaal 4 has a good chance to perform well over the weekend before Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey arrives in theatres next week.