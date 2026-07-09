ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhamaal 4 Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn's Comedy Film Crosses Rs 5 Crore In Day 1 Pre-Sales

Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh's upcoming comedy film Dhamaal 4 has started on a positive note at the box office. Ahead of its theatrical release on July 10, 2026, the film has recorded encouraging advance bookings across India. The fourth instalment of the popular Dhamaal franchise has already crossed Rs 5 crore in gross advance bookings, including blocked seats.

Dhamaal 4 Advance Booking

According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhamaal 4 has earned Rs 2.13 crore through early advance ticket sales across India. Including blocked seats, the film's total Day 1 advance booking gross stands at Rs 5.07 crore (at the time of writing).

The film has sold 81,104 tickets nationwide. Maharashtra has emerged as the strongest market for the film, with advance bookings worth Rs 1.05 crore, including blocked seats, across 1,922 shows.