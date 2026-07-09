Dhamaal 4 Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn's Comedy Film Crosses Rs 5 Crore In Day 1 Pre-Sales
Dhamaal 4 records a strong start at the box office with over Rs 5 crore in Day 1 advance bookings ahead of its theatrical release.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 9, 2026 at 8:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh's upcoming comedy film Dhamaal 4 has started on a positive note at the box office. Ahead of its theatrical release on July 10, 2026, the film has recorded encouraging advance bookings across India. The fourth instalment of the popular Dhamaal franchise has already crossed Rs 5 crore in gross advance bookings, including blocked seats.
Dhamaal 4 Advance Booking
According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhamaal 4 has earned Rs 2.13 crore through early advance ticket sales across India. Including blocked seats, the film's total Day 1 advance booking gross stands at Rs 5.07 crore (at the time of writing).
The film has sold 81,104 tickets nationwide. Maharashtra has emerged as the strongest market for the film, with advance bookings worth Rs 1.05 crore, including blocked seats, across 1,922 shows.
Dhamaal 4 Cast And Crew
Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 brings back the comedy franchise with a star-studded cast. The film features Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Esha Gupta in important roles.
What Is Dhamaal 4 About?
As per the film's official synopsis, Dhamaal 4 follows a treasure hunt connected to a mysterious map marked with the letter "W." However, the symbol appears upside down, making everyone wonder if it is actually an "M." This confusion leads the characters on a search for hidden treasure.
The story also introduces IRS officer Guddu Rastogi, played by Ajay Devgn, who gets involved in the mystery. Along with the treasure hunt, the film also includes a white-collar crime investigation.
The film is the fourth instalment in the successful Dhamaal series and is set to release in cinemas on Friday, July 10, 2026.