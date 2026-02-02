ETV Bharat / entertainment

After Backlash Over Calling Dhurandhar A 'Sinister Film', Dhadak 2 Director Shazia Iqbal Makes Instagram Private

Shazia shared her criticism through an Instagram Story without directly naming the film. However, many users connected her remarks to Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. In her post, she wrote, "What a sinister film! It's not hidden, it's not unintentional - inciting hate and violence is in the DNA of the film. But it's a 'well-made' film, guys… with some cool BGM. Well done, industry dude bros. Glad that most of y'all don't care about minorities enough to even hide your blatant apathy."

Hyderabad: Dhadak 2 director Shazia Iqbal has made her Instagram account private after facing backlash online for calling Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar a "sinister" movie. Her comments came shortly after the film's release on Netflix and quickly triggered a controversy on social media.

Several users criticised her strongly and shared screenshots of her Story on X (formerly Twitter). One social media user wrote, "If u think a NATIONALIST film has HATE, then you better change your country #ShaziaIqbal. You make a film like #Dhadak2, which lost 50Cr for producers, then you don't have the right to exist in Bollywood." Soon after the backlash intensified, Shazia made her Instagram account private.

Dhadak 2 Director Shazia Iqbal Makes Instagram Private (Photo: IG)

However, Shazia is not the only film personality to publicly disagree with the politics of Dhurandhar. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently shared a mixed reaction to the film. He said, "I liked the film, but I didn't like some of the ideologies. The dialogue about 'This is the new India' and one long political monologue, among a total of three scenes, were unnecessary; even without them, the film's impact would not have diminished."

Actor Hrithik Roshan had also spoken about the film after its theatrical release. He wrote, "I may disagree with the politics of it, and argue about the responsibilities us filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world. Nevertheless, can't ignore how loved and learnt from this one as a student of cinema. Amazing."

Dhurandhar is set against the backdrop of Pakistan and follows an Indian spy infiltrating terror networks operating out of Lyari. Ranveer Singh plays Hamza Ali Mazari, who is later revealed to be Jaskirat Singh Rangi. The film mixes fictional storytelling with real incidents and references to real-life figures. Also featuring Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt, the film earned over Rs 1300 crore worldwide in theatres. A sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is scheduled to release on March 19.