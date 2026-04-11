Dhabkaaro trailer: Abhishek Shah Blends Human Emotions With A Pinch Of Humour In Social Drama Headlined By Deven Bhojani
Abhishek Shah's Dhabkaaro marks the Gujarati debut of production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Trailer of the film is out now.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 11, 2026 at 1:09 PM IST|
Updated : April 11, 2026 at 1:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: After making a mark with a National Award-winning debut in Hellaro and following it with a commercial hit like Umbarro, Ahmedabad-based filmmaker Abhishek Shah is all set for the release of his third film, Dhabkaaro, which translates to "heartbeat" in English.
On April 10, the makers released Dhabkaaro trailer along with a tagline that perfectly sums up its essence: “A heart that once felt nothing… missed a beat. And everything changed.” The recently released trailer of the film hints that much like Shah's previous outings this one too falls in the social drama space.
Staying true to this, the trailer opens with Deven Bhojani lying on a hospital bed. A doctor informs him of the seriousness of his condition and urges him to call his loved ones as his "heart skips a beat." Literally. What unfolds next is a reflection of life. A nearly 3-minute-long glimpse reveals that Bhojani's character in the film is someone who hasn’t made the best choices and has distanced himself from those who once cared for him. As karma begins to catch up, he realises his mistakes and attempts to make amends in whatever way he can.
Written and directed by Shah, Dhabkaaro promises to be an emotionally rich experience. It blends human emotions with a pinch of laughter. At its core, the film tells a moving story of redemption and forgiveness.
Bhojani aside, the film stars Aarjav Trivedi in the lead role. Shah's wife and actor Tejal Panchasara is also part of a star cast that boasts names like acclaimed actor Kumud Mishra and Gujarati industry veteran Sanat Vyas.
With Dhabkaaro, Shah reunites with cinematographer Tribhuvan Babu Sadineni and music composer Mehul Surti for the third time. Both were part of the Hellaro and Umbarro teams. The film is edited by Vaishnavi Krishnan, with production design by Chirayu Bodas.
Dhabkaaro marks the Gujarati debut of Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in association with The Moving Manch and Shah’s Harfanmaula Films.
The film went on floors in August 2025 in Gujarat and is slated to release on May 1, 2026, coinciding with Gujarat Foundation Day.