ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhabkaaro trailer: Abhishek Shah Blends Human Emotions With A Pinch Of Humour In Social Drama Headlined By Deven Bhojani

Hyderabad: After making a mark with a National Award-winning debut in Hellaro and following it with a commercial hit like Umbarro, Ahmedabad-based filmmaker Abhishek Shah is all set for the release of his third film, Dhabkaaro, which translates to "heartbeat" in English.

On April 10, the makers released Dhabkaaro trailer along with a tagline that perfectly sums up its essence: “A heart that once felt nothing… missed a beat. And everything changed.” The recently released trailer of the film hints that much like Shah's previous outings this one too falls in the social drama space.

Staying true to this, the trailer opens with Deven Bhojani lying on a hospital bed. A doctor informs him of the seriousness of his condition and urges him to call his loved ones as his "heart skips a beat." Literally. What unfolds next is a reflection of life. A nearly 3-minute-long glimpse reveals that Bhojani's character in the film is someone who hasn’t made the best choices and has distanced himself from those who once cared for him. As karma begins to catch up, he realises his mistakes and attempts to make amends in whatever way he can.