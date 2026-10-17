ETV Bharat / entertainment

Deva Passes Away: 'Thenisai Thendral' Who Gave Gift Of Gana Songs To Tamil Cinema Bids Adieu At 75

Chennai: Renowned music composer Deva, affectionately known as 'Thenisai Thendral' for pioneering the unique Gana genre in Tamil cinema, passed away at a private hospital in Kodambakkam, Chennai, on Saturday following health complications. He was 75.

Deva had undergone bypass surgery nearly a decade ago and was admitted to the hospital on Saturday morning. Despite medical efforts, he failed to respond to treatment. His death has sent shockwaves across the film fraternity, with Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, actors, and industry colleagues expressing profound grief.

Born on November 20, 1950, Deva made his debut in Tamil cinema in 1986 with Maatukaara Mannaru. Over a career spanning decades, he composed music for over 400 films across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. He was celebrated for his work on major blockbusters, including Rajinikanth's Annamalai, Arunachalam, and Baasha.

A recipient of the Tamil Nadu government's prestigious Kalaimamani Award and the 1990 State Film Award, Deva established a distinct identity for himself by integrating local Gana music into mainstream film scores alongside contemporaries like Ilaiyaraaja and A.R. Rahman.

Tributes poured in from across the industry following the news:

- Khushbu Sundar expressed her shock on X, writing: "A man who was healthy and laughing, blessing and was part of us just 10 days ago is gone... His contribution to the world of music and cinema is beyond. You will be missed Deva Sir. Rest in peace."

- Sibi Sathyaraj mourned the loss, sharing: "A complete allrounder when it came to music be it songs or background score... A wonderful human being who was truly humble and was a delight for Directors, Producers, and Lead actors. A huge loss to the Film industry."

Why Deva Introduced Gana Songs

Deva, who composed several Gana songs, has also sung several numbers. Only a couple of weeks ago, the music director, who participated in the success meet of the Tamil film Meesaya Murukku 2 had disclosed why he had introduced Gana songs to Tamil cinema.