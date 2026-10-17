Deva Passes Away: 'Thenisai Thendral' Who Gave Gift Of Gana Songs To Tamil Cinema Bids Adieu At 75
Music composer, singer Deva passed away at a private hospital in Kodambakkam, Chennai, on Saturday following health complications.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 17, 2026 at 1:32 PM IST
Chennai: Renowned music composer Deva, affectionately known as 'Thenisai Thendral' for pioneering the unique Gana genre in Tamil cinema, passed away at a private hospital in Kodambakkam, Chennai, on Saturday following health complications. He was 75.
Deva had undergone bypass surgery nearly a decade ago and was admitted to the hospital on Saturday morning. Despite medical efforts, he failed to respond to treatment. His death has sent shockwaves across the film fraternity, with Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, actors, and industry colleagues expressing profound grief.
Born on November 20, 1950, Deva made his debut in Tamil cinema in 1986 with Maatukaara Mannaru. Over a career spanning decades, he composed music for over 400 films across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. He was celebrated for his work on major blockbusters, including Rajinikanth's Annamalai, Arunachalam, and Baasha.
A recipient of the Tamil Nadu government's prestigious Kalaimamani Award and the 1990 State Film Award, Deva established a distinct identity for himself by integrating local Gana music into mainstream film scores alongside contemporaries like Ilaiyaraaja and A.R. Rahman.
Tributes poured in from across the industry following the news:
- Khushbu Sundar expressed her shock on X, writing: "A man who was healthy and laughing, blessing and was part of us just 10 days ago is gone... His contribution to the world of music and cinema is beyond. You will be missed Deva Sir. Rest in peace."
Absolutely devastated. Unbelievable. A man who was healthy and laughing, blessing and was part of us just 10 days ago is gone. Its heartbreaking. Thenisai Thendral as he was known, was indeed a man as sweet as honey and light hearted as the wind. His contribution to the world of music and cinema is beyond. Gone too soon. Why?? You will be missed Deva Sir. Rest in peace. 😢😢😢😢🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 #Deva #thenisaithendral #OmShanti— KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) October 17, 2026
- Sibi Sathyaraj mourned the loss, sharing: "A complete allrounder when it came to music be it songs or background score... A wonderful human being who was truly humble and was a delight for Directors, Producers, and Lead actors. A huge loss to the Film industry."
Extremely saddened to hear the passing away of #Deva sir.A complete allrounder when it came to music be it songs or background score and several movies in the 90s and 2000s became super hits and blockbusters mainly for his music.A wonderful human being who was truly humble and was a delight for Directors and Producers and of course Lead actors loved him for the kind of Mass elevations he had given them! A huge loss to the Film industry. My sincere condolences to his family,friends,relatives and fans. RIP dear sir🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 #Thenisaithendral— Sibi Sathyaraj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) October 17, 2026
Why Deva Introduced Gana Songs
Deva, who composed several Gana songs, has also sung several numbers. Only a couple of weeks ago, the music director, who participated in the success meet of the Tamil film Meesaya Murukku 2 had disclosed why he had introduced Gana songs to Tamil cinema.
Recently, the veteran music director attended the success meet of the Tamil film Meesaya Murukku 2 where he shared why he introduced Gana songs to Tamil cinema.
When Deva entered the film industry, the Tamil music scene was dominated by two iconic composers: Ilaiyaraaja and A. R. Rahman. Deva noted that any song he composed risk sounding either like Ilaiyaraaja's style or A. R. Rahman's western numbers.
"I was the 28th music director who got introduced to the film indsutry at a time when music director Ilaiyaraaja was ruling the roost. Before me, 27 music directors had made their debut and could not sustain. It is not a small thing if I could sustain at a time the music scene was dominated by two great music composers. On the one hand was Ilaiyaraaja, an iconic composer and on the other was A R Rahman. Any song I composed would either sound like a song composed by Raaja or if I scored a western number, it would sound like Rahman," he had shared.
To establish a distinct identity for himself amid this heavy competition, Deva chose to introduce Gana songs to Tamil cinema. "It was under these circumstances that I wanted an identity for myself and therefore brought the Gana songs," Deva had shared.
Playback Singer Deva
Renowned for his devout background, Deva possessed a powerful, stentorian voice that gave him immense popularity in Tamil cinema. Beyond his signature voice quality, he demonstrated remarkable versatility, delivering a wide variety of songs across multiple genres. He began singing for films in 1996 with Vaanmathi while his recent playback singing credits including cinema such as Lal Salaam, Captain Miller, and Boat, all released in 2024.
All White, His Signature Style
In addition to his musical talent, Deva is well known for his distinct personal style and trademark appearance. He consistently wore all-white kurta-pajama paired with white sandals. Many in the industry believe that his choice of footwear was reportedly inspired by none other than Rajinikanth.
Deva is survived by his son, music director Srikanth Deva, and his nephew, actor Jai. His mortal remains will be moved to his residence in Vadapalani around 2:00 PM today, where members of the public and the film fraternity can pay their final respects.