ETV Bharat / entertainment

31 Years Later, Dev Benegal's Restored Classic 'English, August' Set For 4K World Premiere At 83rd Venice Film Festival

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Dev Benegal’s landmark restored classic English, August is heading back to the global stage. The newly restored 4K version of the 1994 film will have its world premiere in the Venice Classics Competition at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival.

The restoration has been carried out by the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF). This is the third consecutive year that one of FHF's restored Indian classics has been selected for a world premiere at Venice, following Ghatashraddha in 2024 and Do Bigha Zamin in 2025.

Directed by Dev Benegal and based on Upamanyu Chatterjee's bestselling 1988 novel of the same name, English, August is regarded as one of the most important Indian independent films of the 1990s. In the movie, the issues of identity, alienation, and postcolonial India are presented through the story of Agastya 'August' Sen, who is an IAS trainee having a difficult time adjusting to his posting in a small town.

The restored version will be presented at Venice by director Dev Benegal, lead actor Rahul Bose, producer and production designer Anuradha Parikh, and Film Heritage Foundation Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur.

Reacting to the announcement, Dev Benegal said the restoration is about much more than preserving a film. "Restoration is more than preserving a film; it is the preservation of a conversation across generations."