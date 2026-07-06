31 Years Later, Dev Benegal's Restored Classic 'English, August' Set For 4K World Premiere At 83rd Venice Film Festival
Dev Benegal's restored classic English, August will have its 4K world premiere at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival's Venice Classics Competition.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 6, 2026 at 3:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Dev Benegal’s landmark restored classic English, August is heading back to the global stage. The newly restored 4K version of the 1994 film will have its world premiere in the Venice Classics Competition at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival.
The restoration has been carried out by the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF). This is the third consecutive year that one of FHF's restored Indian classics has been selected for a world premiere at Venice, following Ghatashraddha in 2024 and Do Bigha Zamin in 2025.
Directed by Dev Benegal and based on Upamanyu Chatterjee's bestselling 1988 novel of the same name, English, August is regarded as one of the most important Indian independent films of the 1990s. In the movie, the issues of identity, alienation, and postcolonial India are presented through the story of Agastya 'August' Sen, who is an IAS trainee having a difficult time adjusting to his posting in a small town.
The restored version will be presented at Venice by director Dev Benegal, lead actor Rahul Bose, producer and production designer Anuradha Parikh, and Film Heritage Foundation Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur.
Reacting to the announcement, Dev Benegal said the restoration is about much more than preserving a film. "Restoration is more than preserving a film; it is the preservation of a conversation across generations."
He added that seeing English, August return to the big screen at Venice was "both humbling and deeply gratifying," and expressed hope that a new generation of viewers would now discover the film.
Lead actor Rahul Bose also shared his excitement, calling the news "incredible." "I cannot think of many films in recent history more missed by cineastes than English, August. To go to Venice and watch it 31 years after that memorable evening at TIFF where it debuted will be personally so surreal and so emotional," he said.
According to Film Heritage Foundation, restoring English, August was a challenging process because the original camera and sound negatives no longer exist. The team restored the film using two surviving 35 mm release prints, one preserved at the NFDC National Film Archive of India and the other in the Film Heritage Foundation's own archive.
The sound was restored by Vikram Joglekar using the original digital audio tapes that had been carefully preserved by director Dev Benegal. The 4K restoration work was completed at the renowned L'Immagine Ritrovata laboratory in collaboration with Benegal, cinematographer Anoop Jotwani and producer Anuradha Parikh.
Speaking about the project, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur said the Film Heritage Foundation focuses on restoring artistically important films that are at risk of disappearing because of damaged or missing original materials. He expressed happiness that English, August had been selected for its world premiere at Venice, continuing the foundation's successful run at the festival.
Producer Anuradha Parikh also celebrated the achievement, saying she was "beyond excited" that the film would receive a new life more than three decades after its original release.
Running for 118 minutes, English, August stars Rahul Bose alongside Salim Shah, Yogendra Tikku, Shivaji Satham, Veerendra Saxena, Tanvi Azmi, Mita Vasisht, S Gopalakrishnan, Gyan Shivpuri, Paromita Vohra and Vivek Shah. More than 30 years after its debut, the restored classic is now set to introduce its unique story to audiences once again on one of world cinema's biggest stages.