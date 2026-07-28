ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dev Anand's Son Suneil Anand Passes Away At 70

Hyderabad: Actor and filmmaker Suneil Anand, the son of legendary Hindi cinema star Dev Anand, passed away in the UK on Tuesday. He was 70. His family confirmed the news through a statement shared by his niece, Gina Narang.

The family requested privacy as they mourn the loss of their loved one. "With heavy hearts, our family mourns the passing of Suneil Anand. We are comforted by the outpouring of love, prayers, and support, for which we are truly grateful. We kindly request privacy as we navigate this difficult time together," the statement read. The family has not revealed the cause of Suneil Anand’s death.

Suneil Anand was the only son of Dev Anand and actress Kalpana Kartik. Born in Zurich, Switzerland, he later studied business administration at the American University in Washington, DC, before returning to India to join the film industry.

Before becoming an actor, Suneil worked behind the scenes with his father. He assisted Dev Anand on several films in the late 1970s and early 1980s and learned filmmaking under him.

He made his acting debut in 1984 with Anand Aur Anand, a film directed by Dev Anand. The movie marked the first time the father and son appeared together on screen. Although the film attracted attention because of the famous father-son duo, it did not perform well at the box office.