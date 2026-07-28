Dev Anand's Son Suneil Anand Passes Away At 70
Dev Anand's son Suneil Anand passed away in the UK at 70. His family confirmed the news and requested privacy during this difficult time.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 28, 2026 at 7:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor and filmmaker Suneil Anand, the son of legendary Hindi cinema star Dev Anand, passed away in the UK on Tuesday. He was 70. His family confirmed the news through a statement shared by his niece, Gina Narang.
The family requested privacy as they mourn the loss of their loved one. "With heavy hearts, our family mourns the passing of Suneil Anand. We are comforted by the outpouring of love, prayers, and support, for which we are truly grateful. We kindly request privacy as we navigate this difficult time together," the statement read. The family has not revealed the cause of Suneil Anand’s death.
Suneil Anand was the only son of Dev Anand and actress Kalpana Kartik. Born in Zurich, Switzerland, he later studied business administration at the American University in Washington, DC, before returning to India to join the film industry.
Before becoming an actor, Suneil worked behind the scenes with his father. He assisted Dev Anand on several films in the late 1970s and early 1980s and learned filmmaking under him.
He made his acting debut in 1984 with Anand Aur Anand, a film directed by Dev Anand. The movie marked the first time the father and son appeared together on screen. Although the film attracted attention because of the famous father-son duo, it did not perform well at the box office.
Suneil later acted in films such as Car Thief (1986), Main Tere Liye (1988), and Master. While he appeared in a few films, he could not achieve the same success as his father.
In 2001, Suneil made his directorial debut with Master, a martial arts film in which he also acted. Reports had said that he trained in Wing Chun martial arts in Hong Kong while preparing for the project. He had also announced an English-language film titled Vagator Mixer, but the project was never released.
After Dev Anand passed away in London in 2011, Suneil took charge of the family’s production house, Navketan Films. He focused on preserving his father’s legacy and continued looking after the banner founded by the Anand family.
Ahead of Dev Anand’s birth centenary in 2023, Suneil had spoken about his close bond with his father. He had said that he spent nearly 40 years by Dev Anand’s side, taking care of his well-being, managing his schedule, and helping run Navketan Films.