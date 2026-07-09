Despite Ban, Gurudwaras In Jammu To Hold Public Screenings Of Satluj
Sikh groups in Jammu are screening the film 'Satluj' in gurdwaras, highlighting community concerns and the right to historical awareness, reports Amir Tantray
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : July 9, 2026 at 8:41 PM IST
Jammu: Despite the central government banning the screening of the Diljit Dosanjh-starred Satluj in India, Sikh religious bodies have decided to hold public screenings of the film at gurdwaras and village grounds across Jammu.
The film, based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, has been removed from OTT platforms, sparking strong reactions from various organisations and the Sikh community in Jammu and Kashmir. In response, community leaders have started organising screenings of the movie at various Gurdwaras in Jammu and have urged members to attend with their families.
The District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (DGPC) Jammu, supported by Naujawan Veers and Sarb Sangat (NVSS), a Sikh youth organisation, has planned screenings of the movie at four different Gurdwaras across the Jammu district. Large hoardings have been installed outside various Gurdwaras to inform the Sikh community about the screenings.
According to the schedule announced by DGPC Jammu, the movie screening will begin at Gurdwara Shri Guru Nanak Sabha and Guru Nanak Nagar, Jammu, on Friday. It will be followed by a screening at Gurdwara Sant Baba Sundar Singh Ji Tapi Asthan, Akhnoor, on July 11.
The movie will then be shown at Shaheed Bala Deep Singh Ji Gurdwara, Khour, on July 12, and finally at Gurdwara Chatti Patshahi Yaadgar, Talli Sahib, Talab Tillo, Jammu, on July 13.
Satluj, previously known as Punjab 95, was released on the OTT platform ZEE5 on July 3, but within 24 hours, the government ordered it from all platforms, citing security concerns.
The ban has been poorly received by the Sikh community in Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir. Due to the close proximity and the significant Sikh population in J&K, events in Punjab often have a ripple effect here. Many Sikh families in the region were directly or indirectly impacted by the insurgency period in Punjab. Now, many Sikh leaders and members of the public believe that the younger generation has the right to learn and understand this history.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, senior Congress leader and a member of the Sikh community, Taranjeet Singh Tony said that the government should have made the movie tax-free, like what they did to ‘Kashmir Files’.
“Instead of the benefits, the movie has been removed. Our young generation has the right to know what happened in Punjab and who was responsible for the killing of Sikhs. The Indian state has always deprived minorities of their rights. Our future generation has the right to know the truth. Ravneet Bittu, who has joined the BJP after leaving Congress, if he feels that his grandfather was a butcher like KPS Gill and wants to stop this movie, the government of India shouldn't listen to people like him,” Tony said.
“Actually, it is my right to know who has done the bloodshed in the past and who was responsible. We want to convey to our future generations to be vigilant,” he added.
Similarly, a few youth outside Gurdwara Shri Guru Nanak Sabha, Guru Nanak Nagar, Jammu, who are part of NVSS, told ETV Bharat that they want to know what happened in 1995 to the Sikh community in Punjab.
“This movie is the story of one Jaswant Singh Khalra, but there were thousands of such innocent people who were killed or went missing. Not only Sikhs became the victims, but people from various communities were targeted by a few police officers for money and promotions,” said Harbaksh Singh, a resident of Guru Nanak Nagar.
The Jammu and Kashmir Sikh Welfare Forum has also taken a tough stance against banning the film. Varinder Singh Sonu, a member of the forum and leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stated that it is unjust to ban the movie, as it was released after a four-year battle. “This movie depicts the truth on which the Supreme Court of India punished the culprits who are still behind bars. This shouldn't have happened,” Sonu said.
The Sikh community of Jammu is deeply connected with the happenings in Punjab, and anything which becomes an issue in Punjab has its effects in Jammu as well.
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