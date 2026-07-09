ETV Bharat / entertainment

Despite Ban, Gurudwaras In Jammu To Hold Public Screenings Of Satluj

Jammu: Despite the central government banning the screening of the Diljit Dosanjh-starred Satluj in India, Sikh religious bodies have decided to hold public screenings of the film at gurdwaras and village grounds across Jammu.

The film, based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, has been removed from OTT platforms, sparking strong reactions from various organisations and the Sikh community in Jammu and Kashmir. In response, community leaders have started organising screenings of the movie at various Gurdwaras in Jammu and have urged members to attend with their families.

The District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (DGPC) Jammu, supported by Naujawan Veers and Sarb Sangat (NVSS), a Sikh youth organisation, has planned screenings of the movie at four different Gurdwaras across the Jammu district. Large hoardings have been installed outside various Gurdwaras to inform the Sikh community about the screenings.

According to the schedule announced by DGPC Jammu, the movie screening will begin at Gurdwara Shri Guru Nanak Sabha and Guru Nanak Nagar, Jammu, on Friday. It will be followed by a screening at Gurdwara Sant Baba Sundar Singh Ji Tapi Asthan, Akhnoor, on July 11.

The movie will then be shown at Shaheed Bala Deep Singh Ji Gurdwara, Khour, on July 12, and finally at Gurdwara Chatti Patshahi Yaadgar, Talli Sahib, Talab Tillo, Jammu, on July 13.

Satluj, previously known as Punjab 95, was released on the OTT platform ZEE5 on July 3, but within 24 hours, the government ordered it from all platforms, citing security concerns.

The ban has been poorly received by the Sikh community in Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir. Due to the close proximity and the significant Sikh population in J&K, events in Punjab often have a ripple effect here. Many Sikh families in the region were directly or indirectly impacted by the insurgency period in Punjab. Now, many Sikh leaders and members of the public believe that the younger generation has the right to learn and understand this history.