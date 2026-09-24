Despite 20+ Stitches After Accident, Mahima Nambiar Shot Mandaadi Song Just 6 Days After Surgery
Mahima Nambiar returned to Mandaadi set six days after plastic surgery following a major accident that left her face injured and required over 20 stitches.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 24, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Mahima Nambiar put in a lot of effort for her role in Mathi Maran’s Mandaadi. The actor reportedly returned to the sets just six days after undergoing plastic surgery following a major accident. Despite suffering serious injuries to her face and getting more than 20 stitches, Mahima went ahead with the shoot for the film’s song Usure Needhan Pulla.
Mandaadi, starring Soori and Mahima Nambiar, was released in theatres on September 10 and clashed with PS Mithran’s Sardar 2. The film has since crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office. During an event celebrating the film’s success, director Mathi Maran revealed the extent of Mahima’s injuries and praised her dedication.
Talking about Mahima’s work on the song, Mathi Maran said that she had met with a major accident just days before the shoot. He revealed that her face was badly injured and she had more than 20 stitches.
“I don’t think many people know about her accident. About five days before the shoot of this song, she had a major accident. Her face was completely collapsed and injured, leaving over 20 stitches,” the filmmaker said.
Mathi Maran also recalled asking Mahima if she could return for the shoot despite knowing about her condition. He said the actor had sent him a selfie after the accident, but he still asked if she could make it to the sets as he had no other option.
According to the director, Mahima returned to the sets on the sixth day after her plastic surgery and completed the shoot. He credited her hard work and dedication as one of the reasons behind the film’s success.
“Yet I shamelessly asked if she could come to the shoot. I had no other way. She returned to the set on the sixth day after her plastic surgery. Behind our success is her immense hard work and dedication. I will never forget it,” Mathi Maran said.
Mahima had also spoken about the emotional challenges of playing her character in Mandaadi. After the film’s release, she shared pictures from the film and wrote about how some scenes left her emotional. She said the character carried a heavy emotional burden, but she still enjoyed playing the role.
The actor has worked in both Malayalam and Tamil cinema. She made her Malayalam debut with Kaaryasthan in 2010 and entered Tamil cinema with Saattai in 2012. Her other films include Kuttram 23, Puriyatha Puthir, Magamuni, Madhura Raja, RDX: Robert Dony Xavier, Chandramukhi 2, Jai Ganesh, Little Hearts and Bromance.
Mandaadi also features Suhas, Sathyaraj, Mithun, Jai Sankar, Ravindravjay, Bala Saravanan and Stun Siva. According to Sacnilk, the film has so far collected Rs 111.80 crore worldwide and Rs 81.90 crore net in India.