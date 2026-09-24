ETV Bharat / entertainment

Despite 20+ Stitches After Accident, Mahima Nambiar Shot Mandaadi Song Just 6 Days After Surgery

Despite 20+ Stitches After Accident, Mahima Nambiar Shot Mandaadi Song Just 6 Days After Surgery ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Actor Mahima Nambiar put in a lot of effort for her role in Mathi Maran’s Mandaadi. The actor reportedly returned to the sets just six days after undergoing plastic surgery following a major accident. Despite suffering serious injuries to her face and getting more than 20 stitches, Mahima went ahead with the shoot for the film’s song Usure Needhan Pulla. Mandaadi, starring Soori and Mahima Nambiar, was released in theatres on September 10 and clashed with PS Mithran’s Sardar 2. The film has since crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office. During an event celebrating the film’s success, director Mathi Maran revealed the extent of Mahima’s injuries and praised her dedication. Talking about Mahima’s work on the song, Mathi Maran said that she had met with a major accident just days before the shoot. He revealed that her face was badly injured and she had more than 20 stitches. “I don’t think many people know about her accident. About five days before the shoot of this song, she had a major accident. Her face was completely collapsed and injured, leaving over 20 stitches,” the filmmaker said.