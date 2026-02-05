ETV Bharat / entertainment

Delhi HC Refuses To Recall Direction To Actor Rajpal Yadav To Surrender In Cheque Bounce Cases

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to recall its direction to actor Rajpal Yadav to surrender before jail authorities in connection with his conviction in cheque bounce cases, saying it cannot be expected to "create special circumstances" on account of his background or industry.

While recording her "strong disapproval", Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma directed Yadav to surrender immediately and observed that his failure to surrender on February 4 despite court orders reflected scant respect for law.

Yadav's senior counsel made a "mercy plea" to the court to recall its earlier order to enable him to arrange money to repay the complainant M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd. The counsel said that Yadav could not comply with the direction to surrender on February 4 at 4 pm, as he was trying to arrange the money and reached Delhi at 5 pm.

Law rewards its compliance and not its contempt, the court remarked, as it opined that recalling its earlier direction would send a message that its orders could be disregarded repeatedly without any consequences.

"This Court cannot be expected to show or create special circumstances for any person merely because such a person belongs to a particular background or industry.. Leniency, though sometimes necessary, cannot be extended endlessly, especially when it is met with continued non-compliance," said the court.