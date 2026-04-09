ETV Bharat / entertainment

Delhi HC Refers To Mediation Dispute Over Use Of 'Tridev' Song In 'Dhurandhar 2'

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday referred to mediation a dispute over the alleged unauthorised use of a song from the 1989 film "Tridev" in "Dhurandhar 2". Justice Tushar Rao Gedela passed the order on a lawsuit filed by "Tridev" maker, Trimurti Films, against Aditya Dhar's B62 Studios Pvt Ltd and Super Cassettes Industries Pvt Ltd.

Trimurti Films alleged that Dhurandhar 2's track "Rang De Lal (Oye Oye)" used Tridev's track "Tirchi Topi Wale" without due authorisation. The claim was opposed by the defendants.

Justice Gedela listed the case for hearing on May 6, observing that deciding the issue of granting any interim relief was not required at this stage in view of the studio's statement that Dhurandhar 2 was unlikely to be released on any OTT platforms soon. The judge, however, asked the defendants to maintain a record of accounts, as the dispute was "financial" in nature.

"Having regard to the fact that the statement has been rendered on behalf of defendant number 1 (B62 Studios), no order in respect of passing an interim injunction at this stage as of date is required. However, it is directed that the defendants shall maintain their record of accounts of all the possible and plausible exploitation taking place from the time when the movie was launched, i.e. March 19, till the decision is reached by this court," the court said.