Delhi HC Protects Personality Rights Of Hrithik Roshan And Kumar Sanu, Orders Removal Of Objectionable Online Content

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday safeguarded the personality and publicity rights of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and veteran singer Kumar Sanu. The court also directed the removal of objectionable and defamatory content against both celebrities from various social media platforms.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, while hearing separate pleas filed by Roshan and Sanu, stated that the court would issue detailed interim injunction orders soon. In Hrithik Roshan's case, the bench clarified that it was not passing any ex parte directions at this stage for the removal of certain fan pages, and that the order would be issued after hearing all concerned parties. The case has been listed for further on March 27, 2026.

Roshan had approached the court seeking to guard his personality rights and to prevent internet platforms from infringing on his name, face, and AI-created obscene content. The plea brought to the attention the increasing misuse of celebrity identities through deepfakes and impersonations on social media platforms, misleading the public and damaging reputations.

Similarly, in singer Kumar Sanu's case, the court acknowledged the exploitation of his voice and likeness in online material and instructed the take-down of objectionable videos against him from social media. Justice Arora verbally noted that the court would imminently issue a comprehensive interim injunction order safeguarding Sanu's rights and instructing the take-down of the offending content.

Sanu's plea sought protection of his name, voice, mannerisms, images, caricatures, photographs, likeness, and signature from unauthorised use. He alleged that third parties were commercially exploiting his persona to generate revenue through social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.