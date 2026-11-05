ETV Bharat / entertainment

Delhi HC Protects Personality Rights Of Actor Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon ( Photo: IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has restrained third parties from infringing actor Kriti Sanon's personality rights by posting AI-generated content online, including her morphed and sexually explicit images, videos, or audio, as well as impersonating her through chatbots or voice models.

Directing the removal of the infringing content from online platforms, Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav said the content in question not only appropriated the commercial value of the plaintiff's identity but also affronted her dignity.

The court also restrained an online seller from selling merchandise bearing the attributes of Sanon's persona, noting that some of its products were said to use images from her personal life. Justice Kaurav passed the interim order on October 29 in Sanon's lawsuit alleging violation of her publicity and privacy rights by certain unknown persons, which was bound to cause irreparable injury. Her counsel argued that the misuse included the use of her name, image, likeness and voice for offering ''bookings" for her appearance, sale of merchandise, AI chatbots and synthetic voice models, prompt-based image generation and pornographic deepfakes.